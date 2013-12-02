Adorama “Kicks Off” Holiday Shopping Season With the Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend Sweepstakes

Enter for FREE now while browsing Adorama.com to win a football fan package that includes VIP events and the chance to see the Big Game, plus be automatically entered and save big on Adorama’s “Deal of the Day” special items!

New York, NY – December 2, 2013 –Adorama, the official electronics retailer for the New York Giants and one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced its most exclusive giveaway contest yet: the Adorama FANtasy Escape Weekend Sweepstakes. Anyone can enter for free in the Adorama store or online. Winners will receive VIP tickets to the kickoff Celebrity Party in NYC on Friday, VIP access to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on Saturday, and then see the Big Game on Sunday. With the 2014 championship game coming to New York City - the home of the Adorama Superstore - there’s no better way to celebrate than with an exclusive sweepstakes.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the 2014 championship game to come to our city next February,”says Ahron Schachter, director of strategic planning, Adorama. “Seeing the Big Game can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we’re pleased to be able to offer our customers access to such an exciting contest. In the midst of the busiest shopping season of the year, we’re providing a multitude of ways for shoppers to enter the contest, ensuring just about every purchase is another chance to win.”

More Ways to Get in the Game: Discounts and Featured Items

With the holiday shopping season in full effect, Adorama has brought back its wildly popular “Deal of the Day” holiday extravaganza. From now through Christmas Eve, shoppers can visit Adorama.com for unbeatable holiday savings on select electronics, computing, photography and video products. When customers purchase any “Deal of the Day” item, which is only available online for 24 hours, they’ll be automatically entered in the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes.

In addition to automatic entry into the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes, customers will be automatically enrolled in Adorama’s VIP program when purchasing any “Deal of the Day” Product. Exclusive VIP benefits include: 30 gigs of free, lifetime cloud storage provided by Pogoplug; free photography education through the New York Institute of Photography, Adorama Learning Center and Creative Live; the opportunity to purchase products only available to VIPs; special VIP pricing on products throughout Adorama; exclusive email offers and much more.

Customers can get an additional three entries to the sweepstakes when they purchase specially designated items throughout Adorama.com and in the Superstore, located at 42 W. 18th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City. Contest terms and conditions can be found at http://www.adorama.com/.

Gift Guides, Free Photography Education and more, at Adorama.com

For the cyber shoppers out there, the Adorama website will transform into a holiday-themed shopper’s delight from now until Christmas, featuring Adorama Gift Guides. The guides are designed to help consumers and professionals navigate the very latest in photography, videography, iPhoneography and electronics such as tablets and flat screen TVs, and are organized to help online customers easily find exactly what they’re looking for.

For additional help with making decisions on gifts, Adorama.com provides a plethora of educational resources paired with the extensive Gift Guides to help shoppers make the most informed buying decisions, making the online holiday shopping experience a breeze.

