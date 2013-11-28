Jünger Audio Incorporates Audinate’s Dante IP Technology

Jünger Audio has announced a partnership with Audinate (www.audinate.com) that will allow the company to incorporate Audinate's Dante digital media networking solution into its Award-winning range of audio processing solutions. Built on existing networking protocols and standards, Audinate’s Dante technology is a plug-and-play networking solution which delivers ultra-low latency, tightly synchronized media, while simplifying installation and configuration of digital media networks. Dante is the leading digital media networking solution and has been adopted by more than 120 OEMs to date, with hundreds of partner's products to choose from. Applications using Dante can be found across broadcast, pro AV, commercial installation and live sound entertainment markets. Jünger Audio's first device to feature Audinate's Dante technology will be the V*AP two channel voice processor. With its high-end algorithms and simple to use interface, it is specifically designed to make life easier for engineers working in radio stations and TV production voice-over studios. Adding audio network capabilities to the V*AP complements its consequent network approach on control, measurement and administration. In combination with a Dante computer interface or the DVS Dante Virtual Soundcard software, the V*AP can act as a sophisticated frontend for any digital audio workstation (DAW) or video editing system. The Dante interface solution will be released for the V*AP in the first quarter of 2014 and subsequently become available for all other Jünger Audio boxed products. Peter Poers, CEO of Jünger Audio says: "We looked at all the audio over IP network solutions and found that the efficiency, ease of use, seamless integration and growing range of manufacturers supporting Dante made it the ideal choice for Jünger Audio. As customers continue to demand and expect interoperability between devices, we believe that the adoption of Dante will allow us to provide all the functionality and flexibility that the Pro Audio community needs now, and positions us well for developing and introducing next generation audio products." "Jünger Audio is known for their unique range of digital processors which are designed to meet the precise needs of the professional audio broadcast market," Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate adds. "Dante is already the leading interoperable network solution for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Jünger Audio’s V*AP voice processor with Dante networking simplifies how audio can be distributed for TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities." -ends- About Jünger Audio Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com