Wohler Names Andy Stanton Head of Sales for the Company's Monitoring Products in the Asia-Pacific Region

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nov. 26, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Andy Stanton as head of sales for the company's monitoring product line in the Asia-Pacific region. Stanton will handle Wohler's direct sales activities while strengthening and expanding the Wohler dealer and integrator network across Asia-Pacific markets.

"Andy is both well-known and well-respected in the broadcast industry, and he joins our sales team not only with a strong foundation spanning broadcast, post, and new media sectors, but also with a remarkable depth of experience working in Asia-Pacific markets," said John Terrey, vice president sales at Wohler. "He understands how to capitalize on new business opportunities in this area while maintaining and expanding relationships with existing customers. We believe he will be a valuable addition to our worldwide sales team."

Stanton began his career as an engineer at the Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in 1975 and since has worked in broadcast, postproduction, and new media enterprises. Much of his business experience has focused on bringing new solutions and technologies into the Asian marketplace. In sales and management roles with companies including OmniBus(R) systems, Odetics Broadcast, Discreet Logic, and Abekas, Incorporated, as well as his own consulting firm, ITS, he has focused on building business opportunities for leading-edge technologies in Asian markets; on establishing and training the distributor/channel network in these regions; and educating the customer base as to the value of media technologies to their business models.

Based in Thailand for more than 20 years, Stanton has experience working in India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, China, Korea, and Japan.

Information about Wohler and the full Wohler product family is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Caption: Andy Stanton, head of sales monitoring product line APAC at Wohler