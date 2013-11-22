With an Increase in Enterprise Customer Demand, Haivision Announces Availability of CoolSign 5.0 and New Display Engine

MONTREAL, CANADA — November 21, 2013 — With increased adoption of its integrated IP video and digital signage solutions, Haivision today announces the availability of CoolSign™ 5.0 and the new CoolSign Display Engine.

With a scalable, data-driven infrastructure, Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage system integrated with the Furnace™ IP video system brings global organizations efficiency to their communications. Haivision’s CoolSign powers digital signage systems for a number of industries and new customers include: Franklin Electric, the world's leading global provider of complete water and fueling systems; DSI, a global leader in mobile enterprise management; and Titan Air, the airport division of the transit advertising company, Titan.

CoolSign 5.0

The latest release of CoolSign 5.0 integrates managed IPTV within digital signage, enabling customers to combine rich media with live and scheduled video content. CoolSign now features deeper integration with Haivision’s Furnace, bringing secure and efficient ways to manage HD video streaming to CoolSign players. A new web-based, cross-platform interface for content management gives users a simple, easy-to-use tool to manage, upload and schedule content. CoolSign 5.0 also now includes HTML and HTML5 support so that users can easily point CoolSign players at website content and display it as a region on the player.

New CoolSign Display Engine

The new CoolSign Display Engine appliance is a faster, smaller and more powerful digital signage player for Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage system. Designed for corporate communications and large public venues, such as stadiums and airports, the CoolSign Display Engine features excellent processing and graphics suitable for the most challenging digital signage requirements. The new signage player has the power to support up to four 1080p videos with a ticker simultaneously and can drive two independent HDMI outputs.

Case Study: DSI Global Communications with Video and Digital Signage

Haivision customer DSI specializes in mobile technology applications for enterprises, with thousands of customers across 50 countries. DSI has implemented a global communications solution, powered by Haivision's CoolSign, Furnace IP video system and KulaByte, to deliver tailored communications to employees, customers, prospects and visitors throughout its offices in Kansas City, London, Melbourne and Singapore, and remotely through mobile viewing.

“With the flexibility provided by the modular design of the complete Haivision solution, we are able to easily and quickly generate and distribute rich media over our global network,” said Sam Shiblom, applications systems manager at DSI. “Our content is obtained from direct design, database input, or video transfers from the web or local devices. Controlling the source, destination, and timing of our content is easily done and enables us to be a global, virtual company. Now we can communicate relevant content to visiting prospects and broadcast any important information to teams around the world.”

