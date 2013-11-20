Harmonic Strengthens Sales Team With Two New Senior Management Appointments

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 20, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the appointments of Frank Montalto as the company's regional vice president for North American cable and telco and Spencer Hodson as the company's vice president of sales strategy, operations, and enablement.

"Both Spencer and Frank have industry experience that is essential for implementing our strategy for driving additional revenue opportunities within the broadcast, cable, satellite, telco, and media markets," said George Stromeyer, senior vice president, worldwide sales at Harmonic. "Frank has demonstrated the ability to generate creative strategies for the successful and significant scaling of businesses, and he is known as a highly effective leader in driving that growth. Spencer brings energy, critical thinking, and a breadth of business understanding to his role at Harmonic. He will be a strong partner and advocate for the worldwide sales organization as we embark on a new growth phase."

Montalto joins Harmonic following a 15-year tenure at Cisco Systems, where he honed his sales and sales management expertise first in the enterprise market and then in the service provider industry. His experience extends across IT networks including data and video infrastructure, and across channel management and sales to both cable and telco operators. Most recently, Montalto served as director of sales operations at Cisco for the North American MSO segment, leading a sales and presales team in building relationships with cable and telco operators.

Hodson most recently served as director of sales strategy and operations for Cisco's worldwide information security business. He spent more than 15 years with the company, most of that time in the service provider business, and he held key roles in strategy consulting, business development, field operations, and global field programs. Prior to his tenure at Cisco, Hodson served in product marketing and sales roles at Bell Canada and AT&T, respectively.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Spencer-Hodson.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Frank-Montalto.jpg

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated benefits that new senior sales management appointments will bring to Harmonic's business, and to the company's anticipated growth. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that such management appointments will not result in or succeed in driving revenue growth in the broadcast, cable, satellite, telco, and media markets, or that the company will not experience growth in other areas.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.