Viaccess-Orca Names Chem Assayag EVP, Sales

PARIS -- Nov. 20, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Chem Assayag has joined the company as its new EVP, sales. Assayag takes up responsibility for global sales strategy and business development, driving business in new markets, managing the expansion of the sales force, and feeding into the product development process.

"With the introduction of our latest comprehensive range of products, the company is poised to rapidly expand its client base throughout the world," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "Chem's combination of expertise and experience in helping companies grow in the digital space, especially with his knowledge of multiscreen and cross-platform content distribution, makes him the perfect person to help us achieve our goals."

Assayag has strong experience in the world of digital television and content services. During his tenure at OpenTV, the worldwide leader in interactive television, he managed operations in Europe and the Middle East, growing revenues to 60 million Euros in the company's largest business region. He also led the worldwide sales, marketing, and business development functions for the MediaHighway(R) product line at NDS (now part of Cisco Systems). In the late 2000s he was also a key figure in Europe's developing mobile TV and mobile broadcast industry, leading Qualcomm's MediaFLO division in the region.

Aside from his corporate sales and business experience, Assayag is an entrepreneur who founded, managed, and sold his own company, and has also driven a number of business startups.

Assayag graduated in management from EM Lyon, and holds a postgraduate degree in media management from ESCP Europe. He will be based in Paris and will report to Saint Martin.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/Viaccess-Orca_ChemAssayag.png

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.