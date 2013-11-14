IMT Names Osvaldo Alvarez Eastern Region Systems Architect

Alvarez Spearheads Growth With Integrated Media Technologies

Fast-growing consulting and systems integration firm Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) has named Osvaldo Alvarez as Eastern Region Systems Architect to further its commitment to East Coast broadcast and media customers, especially in the NYC area.



A recognized broadcast technology expert and well-known systems engineer with more than 25 year experience in the industry, Alvarez was previously a systems engineer at NetApp servicing the broadcast, media and entertainment marketplaces. Prior to NetApp, he was a senior project engineer for CBS Broadcasting in studio and post-production, and worked at ESPN, ABC and NBC. Alvarez served as a product manager and field engineer for companies such as Grass Valley, Sony, Miranda and Philips.



"I've known Osvaldo for many years and have always marveled at his technical and interpersonal skills, as well as his systems knowledge," commented IMT VP of Business Development Tom McGowan. "Osvaldo comes on board at a critical time in our company's expansion and his leadership in the broadcast and media technology industries will accelerate our engagement with leading media and entertainment companies on the East Coast and Central Midwest. I look forward to working closely with Osvaldo."



"This is exactly the position I've been looking for," explained Alvarez. "IMT has carved out a major sector of the burgeoning IT, broadcast, and M&E market and is poised to capitalize on its very smart understanding of future needs. I want to be a part of that, and my experience in digital storage technologies, HSM and MAM will allow me to contribute for the benefit of our clients."



IMT is a full service systems integrator, providing the latest technologies from more than 100 global vendors, coupled with a comprehensive portfolio of professional consulting and support services. The company offers scaleable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support.



IMT's growing portfolio of clients includes numerous Fortune 500 companies serving the broadcast, media, entertainment and sports markets.



