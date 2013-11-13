Burt Young Joins Snell as Sales Manager, U.S. Northeast Region

Young Brings Extensive Background in Sales Management for Industry-Leading Companies to New Role

READING, U.K. -- Nov. 13, 2013 -- Snell today announced the appointment of Burt Young as sales manager for the U.S. Northeast region. Young will be responsible for driving sales growth and strengthening partner relationships throughout the Northeast and brings with him a rich background in sales for several of the broadcast industry's leading manufacturers.

"Burt is an insightful, proactive leader with extensive success building and leading national sales and marketing teams to expand market share and increase revenue for companies such as Harris, Ross, and Philips," said Terry Barnum, Snell vice president, sales North America. "With his well-established relationships, deep technical and industry knowledge, and keen insights into the region, Burt will be a powerful addition to our Northeast team."

Prior to joining Snell, Young was an account executive with Harris Broadcast for New York City and the Northeast, where he was responsible for named key accounts such as Viacom, Showtime, HBO, AMC, Fox News, Cablevision, and Comcast Sports. During his six-year tenure at Harris, he also served as South Central regional manager. Before joining Harris, Young was the North American director of sales for Ross Video and also served as product marketing manager for the Broadcast Camera Division of Philips Broadcast. In addition, he held regional sales manager positions for Philips and for Pro Bel (then a division of Chyron) in the Chicago area. Young attended the University of Western Ontario's Ivey School of Business.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/snell/burtyoung.zip

# # #

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.