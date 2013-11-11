2013 Hollywood Post Alliance Award Winners Announced

(Los Angeles, CA) The 2013 HPA Awards(r) took place tonight, celebrating talent and innovation in 12 creative categories as well as in three special honors. The HPA Awards recognize individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in helping to create features, television programs, spots, and entertainment enjoyed around the world. Presented by the Hollywood Post Alliance(r) - the professional organization for the post production community - the 8th Annual HPA Awards took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, in front of a sold out audience of industry insiders and luminaries.

As announced earlier, Avid was honored with the prestigious Charles S. Swartz Award for Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Post Production. Avid President and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. accepted the Award on behalf of the company. Other special awards were presented, which included honors for Engineering Excellence, and the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production.

The winners of the 2013 HPA Awards are:

Outstanding Color Grading - Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories

Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film

"Life of Pi"

David Cole // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading - Television

"Castle - Hunt"

Anthony Smith // Encore

Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial

Under Armour "Brought To You By Under Armour"

Tom Poole // Company 3

Outstanding Editing - Feature Film

"Argo"

William Goldenberg, A.C.E.

Outstanding Editing - Television

"Breaking Bad - Dead Freight"

Skip Macdonald, A.C.E.

Outstanding Editing - Commercial

Nextel/Ferrari "Combustion"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Outstanding Sound - Feature Film

"Argo"

Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn

John Reitz and Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Sound

Outstanding Sound - Television

"Game of Thrones - The Climb"

Tim Kimmel, Paula Fairfield, Brad Katona, Jed Dodge, Onnalee Blank and Mathew Waters // Todd AO

Outstanding Sound - Commercial

Honda "Hands"

Anthony Moore // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film

"Pacific Rim"

Lindy DeQuattro, Eddie Pasquarello, Nigel Sumner, Derrick Carlin and Chris Lentz // Industrial Light & Magic

Outstanding Visual Effects - Television

"Game of Thrones - Valar Dohaeris"

Joe Bauer and Jabbar Raisani

Jörn Grosshans and Sven Martin // Pixomondo

Doug Campbell // Spin VFX

Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial

Galaxy "Chauffeur"

Simon French, William Bartlett, Stephen Cullingford and Grant Walker // Framestore

A number of special awards, which had been announced earlier, were bestowed during the evening including:

Charles S. Swartz Award for Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Post Production

Avid(r)

HPA Engineering Excellence Award sponsored by NAB Show

DTS, Inc. - MDA

NVIDIA - NVIDIA GRID(tm) Visual Computing Appliance (VCA)

Sony Pictures Imageworks and The Foundry - FLIX

Telestream - 16 bit 4:4:4:4 Transcoding Technology

HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production

Park Road Post Production - Next Generation Feature Film Workflow: Enabling HFR 48FPS Stereoscopic 3D On Set to On Screen

For further information about the Hollywood Post Alliance, contact: 213.614.0860, or visit http://hollywoodpostalliance.org/.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

