Sonnet to Sponsor Irvine Barclay Theatre's Performance of Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet on Feb. 13

IRVINE, Calif. -- Nov. 7, 2013 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that it will sponsor Irvine Barclay Theatre's performance by the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet on Feb. 13, 2014.

"We are pleased to support another outstanding performance at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, one of California's most imaginative performing arts showcases," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "At Sonnet, we have made a commitment to support the arts in our community, and the theater's diverse presentations and community services play an important role in enriching the quality of life here in Irvine."

A dynamic young New York City troupe, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet has risen to the ranks of the world's top-tier companies in just 10 short years. The company has performed works by some of Europe's greatest choreographers, including Jirí Kylián, Jacopo Godani, Angelin Preljocaj, Ohad Naharin, and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. A true New York success story, its dancers can even be seen weaving their talents into the New York-based film "The Adjustment Bureau," with original choreography for the film's star, Emily Blunt, by Benoit-Swan Pouffer. Through their daring, athletic movement and integration of ballet into contemporary and popular forms, the dancers of Cedar Lake take audiences on a choreographic journey that explores the infinite possibilities of movement and multimedia.

Opened in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has developed into one of California's most imaginative performing arts venues. The 756-seat theater is operated by an independent nonprofit organization in an innovative public/private partnership with the City of Irvine and the University of California, Irvine. Over its nearly 25-year history, the theater has developed a reputation for wide-ranging programming in the fields of contemporary dance, music, and theater arts. Performances take place in Cheng Hall, renowned for its intimate atmosphere, excellent sightlines, and superb acoustics. As a nonprofit arts organization, Irvine Barclay Theatre is made possible by contributions from individuals and corporate sponsorships from companies such as Sonnet.

Tickets for the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet performance are currently available and range from $17 to $45 with a limited number of VIP Gold Seats at $100. More information about this event can be found at www.thebarclay.org.

Image Caption: Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet directed by Erez Sabag

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

