Profoto B1 500 AirTTL Cordless Off-Camera Flash With Highly Advanced Power, Speed and Light Shaping Possibilities Now Available for Pre-Order at Adorama

Adorama test-drives Profoto’s revolutionary new off-camera flash with patent-pending AirTTL technology that provides perfect exposure without manual metering

New York, NY – November 5, 2013 – Profoto today announced the official release of its brand new B1 500 AirTTL off-camera flash and Air Remote TTL-C for Canon (more info) – both now available for pre-order at Adorama (www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers.

Expected in-store and online December 2013, research and development for the B1 began four years ago to create the most easy-to-use, powerful and versatile off-camera flash ever released. Its compact, cordless design makes it the most convenient off-camera flash available, enabling photographers to take it wherever, whenever. The Profoto Air Remote TTL-C for Canon with patent-pending AirTTL technology integrates camera and flash, prompting the light to automatically adjust its output for perfect exposure without any manual metering.



Adorama’s “First Look” at the Profoto B1 500 AirTTL and Air Remote TTL-C

Adorama Learning Center’s Mason Resnick, a technology and photo industry expert, test-drove the Profoto B1 500 AirTTL off-camera flash and Air Remote TTL-C. He says, “Four years in development, the Profoto B1, which was announced today, is an entirely new kind of off-camera monolight flash for location and studio photography lighting. With a powerful 500 Watt Second output, the B1 is completely cordless, battery-powered and wirelessly synched and controlled via the new Profoto Air system with an operating range of up to 1,000 feet.” Read the full article here: http://www.adorama.com/alc/00114357/blogarticle/profoto-b1-worlds-most-powerful-ttl-off-camera-flash-first-look.

Watch a hands-on review of Profoto B1 500 Air TTL on AdoramaTV: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cPWzeXkuDI.

Groundbreaking Technology Brings a New Meaning to Wireless Communication

A new, patent-pending invention, the B1’s AirTTL function integrates flash and camera like never before. With the Air Remote TTL attached to the camera’s hot shoe, photographers simply point and shoot while the B1 automatically adjusts its light output to provide the perfect exposure for every shot. Those who prefer to manually adjust the light can easily switch to manual control with the push of a button.

Battery-Powered Freedom

The Profoto B1 is a cordless off-camera flash powered by an exchangeable, high-capacity battery that provides up to 220 full-power flashes. Wirelessly synced and controlled via the Air system, the B1 raises the bar for lighting mobility, allowing photographers to position the flash and shoot at will. With an operating range of up to 300m (1,000 feet), photographers are no longer tethered to their lighting solution.

Power, Speed and Light Shaping Possibilities for the Record Books

Sporting 500Ws of light, the B1 is about ten times as powerful as the average speedlight, with enough watts to overpower the sun on a cloudless day or light up large groups of people. The light output range is nine f-stop controlled in 1/10th f-stop increments, providing serious control and flexibility. At full power, the B1 will recharge in less than two seconds, while at lower settings, it can produce up to 20 flashes per second thanks to the innovative Quick Burst feature. For photographers seeking unique lighting looks, more than 120 compatible Light Shaping Tools can be added to shape the B1 into just about any light imaginable.

Integrate Camera and Flash With the Profoto Air Remote TTL-C for Canon

Merge your Canon camera with a Profoto AirTTL flash like the B1 to let the flash automatically adjust the light output directly from your camera. Acting as a wireless link between camera and flash, the Air Remote TTL supports manual and TTL control of B1 lights in up to three individual groups. One of the most reliable wireless systems available for syncing flashes and cameras, Air is fast enough to provide a perfect flash sync down to the fastest X-sync speed of a camera. The Air Remote TTL-C is compatible with a wide range of Air products, from camera transceivers and accessory cables to software solutions.

Launching with the Profoto B1 500 AirTTL off-camera flash, the Air Remote TTL-C is now available for Canon cameras with E-TTL II support. The Air Remote TTL-N for Nikon cameras with i-TTL support will be available in 2014. Please visit www.profoto.com/b1 for a complete list of compatible cameras.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s "Best of the Web" and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

###