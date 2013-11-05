Artel Video Systems to Demonstrate New Optical Routing Capabilities for DigiLink Platform at CCW 2013

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Nov. 5, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast media transport solutions, announced today that it will demonstrate the integration of multiport, SFP-based video routing and transport capabilities into the company's DigiLink platform during CCW 2013, in New York, November 13-14, at booth 709.

At CCW 2013, Artel will showcase flexible, SFP-based optical I/O and video routing capabilities as well as other new features recently integrated into DigiLink. The new single-slot module holds five SFPs enabling DigiLink to be used as an aggregator for up to 60 optical video input signals and 60 optical transmitters, supporting WDM and CWDM wavelengths with optical budgets of up to 30dB. This functionality, combined with integrated routing, IP, and optical transport capabilities as well as JPEG2000 compression, make DigiLink the most flexible, space- and power-efficient, and cost-effective solution for media transport.

"As we expanded DigiLink capabilities, it became apparent that there was a need for a multiport, SFP-based I/O module to enable flexible optical, electrical, or HDMI-based access to the system. The resulting solution enables DigiLink to be used both for media transport applications and as a cost and space-effective solution for space-constrained routing and trunking applications," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "This new I/O module is another example of our continued focus on expanding DigiLink capabilities using its innovative design to create the best overall solution for broadcast media transport."

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for direct fiber, IP, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. With thousands of worldwide deployments, Artel's DigiLink platform is used by the world's largest telecommunication companies, CATV operators, and video service providers for mission critical primary video feeds for many of the world's most watched events.

