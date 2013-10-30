Time Warner Cable Business Class (TWCBC) and Artel Video Systems to Demonstrate Broadcast/Media Transport Services at CCW 2013

Live Demo Will Showcase Capabilities of the TWCBC Dedicated Native Video Transport Network Utilizing DigiLink Media Transport System

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 29, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, and Time Warner Cable Business Class (TWCBC) announced today that at CCW 2013 in New York, November 13-14, they will demonstrate transport of contribution-quality video over fiber and IP networks between their two company booths (Time Warner Cable Business Class' booth #1301 and Artel Video Systems' booth #709). The demonstration will showcase new capabilities and features of the Time Warner Cable Business Class' Broadcast/Media Transport Service.

Time Warner Cable Business Class owns and operates one of the most advanced fiber optic networks in the country and is a premier provider of Dedicated Video Transport Services to some of the largest media companies in America. Over the last few years, TWCBC has been expanding both its geographical offering and the technical capabilities of its broadcast video transport products. They now include both metro and regional transport of uncompressed and lightly compressed contribution quality video.

"With more than 15.2 million subscribers nationwide, TWCBC understands the importance of delivering mission critical content for our customers," said James Moore, Director of Video Product Management at TWCBC. "We partnered with Artel as they are the premier hardware vendor in that market, providing us both technical support and a commitment to delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions to address the challenges facing the Broadcast/Media community today."

"We value our partnership with TWCBC, as they have shown a tremendous commitment to the market both in expanding their network and adding new capabilities," said Richard Dellacanonica, President of Artel Video Systems. "Since the release of the first DigiLink product in 2007, Artel has been dedicated to being the premier vendor of video transport systems for all types of networks from direct fiber to IP and managed optical networks. Using the DigiLink platform riding on the TWC network, we offer the industry one of the most reliable and cost effective solutions in the market."

# # #

About Time Warner Cable Business Class

Time Warner Cable Business Class, a division of Time Warner Cable (NYSE: TWC), offers a full complement of business communications tools to small-and medium-sized businesses and enterprise-sized companies. Its phone, Internet, Ethernet, cable TV, and security solutions are enhanced by award-winning customer service and local support teams. Through its NaviSite subsidiary, the Company also offers managed and outsourced information technology solutions and cloud services. Time Warner Cable Business Class was founded in 1998. Today, it serves approximately 550,000 business customers throughout Time Warner Cable's markets.

About Artel Video Systems

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for direct fiber, IP, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. With thousands of worldwide deployments, Artel's DigiLink platform is used by the world's largest telecommunication companies, CATV operators, and video service providers for mission critical primary video feeds for many of the world's most watched events