RTW ANNOUNCES SALES AWARD WINNERS AT IBC 2012

Company Recognizes Amptec, Audiopole and Libor for Outstanding Sales Support

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER, 10 2012 - RTW (IBC Stand 8.E76), a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, awarded three of its distributors the company's annual sales awards during its IBC sales meeting on Friday, September 7, 2012. RTW recognized Amptec for "Best Performance - 1026D," Audiopole for "Best Performance - TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9" and Libor for "Best Performance - 31900 and 31960 Series."

"It is our pleasure to recognize our distribution partners for all of the hard work and support they provide to RTW during the year," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "Amptec, Audiopole and Libor have been part of the RTW family for quite some time, and we have built strong relationships over the years. Each of these companies have helped shape RTW's solid reputation in the broadcast industry. Their comprehensive knowledge of our products makes us confident that they will take good care of our customers. As always, we look forward to working with all of our distribution partners well into the future."

Amptec, a premier pro audio equipment, contracting and systems integration company in Europe, is RTW's longtime distributor in the Benelux region, servicing Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Audiopole is RTW's longtime partner in France, distributing its line of products there, while Libor, based in Brazil, exclusively distributes RTW equipment in that region of Latin America.