IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Technical Training Seminar Set for Dec. 4-5 in Arlington

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Oct. 29, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that it will hold its next "Bridging the Gap" technical training program Dec. 4-5 at the Public Broadcast Service (PBS) headquarters in Arlington, Va.

Presented by renowned broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, the comprehensive seminar is aimed at engineers and technicians responsible for the design, upgrade, and/or maintenance of broadcast facilities.

The two-day sessions, presented several times a year, cover more than 30 current and emerging broadcast and IT solutions, specifically exploring the complex interactions between video and IT. Attendees come away from the seminar with a deeper understanding of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities.

Launched in early 2012, the IEEE BTS "Bridging the Gap" training program is designed to accommodate 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public; host organizations may receive a discount on student tuition.

For more information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, via phone at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org. Additional information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.