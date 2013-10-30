TSL Products Enhances Control Management of Broadcast Systems with Intelligent Technological Solutions at CCW/HD World 2013

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will showcase its intelligent TallyMan Control Systems alongside its full range of the Power Management family of products at CCW 2013 (Booth 1342).

“Both the TallyMan and Power Management families were designed based on our experience within the Systems Integration world to continue to simplify the control and management of small to large broadcast systems,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director at TSL Products. “We’re looking forward to presenting these powerful and intelligent technological solutions to CCW/HD World visitors. Both ranges allow users to spend less time managing their systems and more time creating dynamic content.”

The TallyMan is designed to efficiently coordinate critical infrastructure components, including routers, vision switchers, multiviewers and cameras from multiple vendors. Capable of displaying a real-time overview of a TV facility, the system ensures that the creative team, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production. To help administer this system wide control, TallyMan offers two controllers – the TallyMan VP (Virtual Panel) and the hardware-based TallyMan TMCP (Control Panel). The virtual panel has a sleek, easy-to-use touch screen GUI and holds the power to address virtually limitless numbers of routers from different manufacturers, saving the installation of new panels and preserving the existing workflow. The new TallyMan Control Panels are available in 16, 32 and 48 button variations, and offer all the capabilities of the TallyMan Virtual Panel in a hardware-based form factor. Each button is a TFT screen that is capable of displaying 16 characters or customized bitmaps, providing system wide control of critical multi-vendor devices from a common platform.

Also on display will be TSL Products’ full range of basic and intelligent Power Management products. These power distribution units enable systems managers to monitor and control all rack-mounted equipment, remotely, from anywhere in the world and to manage power requirements whilst reducing overall costs. The MDU-12PMi,for example, provides complete visibility of the health of the rack, monitoring status and alerting if preset limits are exceeded The MDU Change Over products are designed to work in any system where reliable switching is needed between the main and secondary power supplies. MDU-14B-32A is a reliable four-way mains distribution unit at excellent value.

New to the US market, TSL Products will be introducing its Vertical Intelligent Power (VIP) distribution unit.The VIP provides all the power and functions of the company’s intelligent power distribution line in a vertical format. This innovative design not only maximizes rack space but streamlines the installation and configuration of rack-mounted equipment, offering users the option to mix and match between basic and intelligent power configurations to suit the specific application.

TSL will also demonstrate its smart power management dashboard, PsiMon, for use with its Power Management products. PsiMon is an SQL server-based system thatallows users to monitor and control the power levels of a multitude of rack-mounted devices remotely, ranging from temperature and voltage to GPIs and equipment fuse status. The dashboard displays a dynamic bar graph that shows real-time alarm status and numerical readings for parameter values. Rapid fault-location is achievable with a single mouse click, taking operators directly to the location of any fault and streamlining product maintenance.

PsiMon’s green Eco Power Mapping function allows system managers to dynamically switch power on and off for individual pieces of equipment, significantly reducing power consumption across a facility, as well as reducing the need for air conditioning in a rack room. The system is also able to power down inactive equipment, to reducing a facility’s ever-increasing energy prices even further.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.