SAE Selects Steadicam Products and Teaching Techniques for Educational Curriculum

SAE Institute standardizes course offerings, teaching next-generation Imagemakers cinematography techniques using world-class industry technology from Steadicam

Hauppauge, NY – October 30, 2013 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, today announced the launch of its new Steadicam® Authorized Education Curriculum in conjunction with the SAE Institute, a multinational organization with more than 55 campuses around the world. Known for its hands-on education in media and creative arts, the SAE Institute integrated specialized Steadicam curriculum into its overall course offering, providing students a structured lesson plan in the techniques of Steadicam operation coupled with hands-on experience using the latest award-winning Steadicam camera stabilization gear.

Essential for building working knowledge of de-facto industry-standard solutions, the SAE began teaching the Steadicam Authorized Education Curriculum in September 2013. “With our deep and longstanding commitment to the industry, it is incredibly important that Tiffen is involved in the mentoring of future filmmakers, cinematographers and creative professionals,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Tiffen is continually out in the field connecting with artists. We take the time to understand their creative needs and, in turn, build exceptional tools that serve them best. With the Steadicam Authorized Education Curriculum, we are incorporating that field knowledge into a lesson plan that gives students the solid fundamentals of how artists are leveraging Steadicam technology to achieve their vision and create the world’s greatest images.”

Tiffen worked closely with SAE worldwide to certify instructors on the delivery of the new authorized Steadicam curriculum. Romy Hawatt, the SAE Group’s Chief Executive Officer comments on the importance of the Tiffen relationship and the value it brings to SAE students, “This educational partnership with The Tiffen Company highlights our continued investment in the best equipment, teaching and educational facilities possible, helping our many students worldwide to achieve their ambitions for a career in the rapidly expanding creative media industries.”

Hands-on Experience Using Real-World, Industry-Leading Solutions

The authorized Steadicam Curriculum is based around the versatile Steadicam Scout HD and is taught by SAE instructors certified by The Tiffen Company. Students learn Steadicam set-up, balancing, basic exercises, operational techniques as well as making shots and pictorial content. Upon completion of the course, students will have the knowledge to set up and adjust a Steadicam rig, arm and vest, and perform static and dynamic balance; understand posture and rest positions; start-stop, panning, track shooting; learn a wide range of techniques to achieve Steadicam shots including switches. They will also have a solid understanding as to what point Steadicam is needed within the production. A Tiffen Steadicam Certificate is awarded upon successful completion of the workshop.



The course syllabus, devised by Tiffen’s Robin Thwaites, is based on three decades of Steadicam knowledge and training experience and endorsed by the Steadicam inventor and Oscar® winner, Garrett Brown.

About Steadicam

The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past three decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam technologies.

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute was founded in 1976 in Sydney, Australia offering further education courses in audio engineering and has since grown to become the world’s largest practical creative media education provider with 54 campuses in 26 countries and world headquarters based in Oxford UK.



With an expanded course portfolio in creative media technologies, SAE Institute now offers 2-year degree programmes in web development, interactive animation, audio production, digital film making and games programming that have gained industry recognition. Students have access to the very latest state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.



Accredited by Middlesex University, London UK. SAE Institute students enrolled on a validated programme will receive a Middlesex award on successful completion of their studies. All BA/BSc (Hons) CertHE and DipHE programmes are validated by Middlesex University.



Further details about SAE Institute are available at www.sae.edu.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

