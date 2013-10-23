Wohler Content and Communications World (CCW) 2013 Product Preview

MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Wohler MPEG monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. The MPEG video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs, while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID data for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate HDMI(R) video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Wohler will feature the MPEG-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; the MPEG-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens; and the 2-RU MPEG-2443 with four individual 4.3-inch screens.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/MPEG-3270.zip

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-3270 Video Monitor

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) provides consolidated media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with a highly intelligent content management fabric and workflow orchestration layer. Based on an extensible service-oriented architecture, the platform integrates smoothly with editorial, archive, traffic, business process, and rights management systems.

New to CCW this year is the first version 8 series release of the RadiantGrid platform. This release contains a new media processing engine that provides content transformation at speeds that are unparalleled.

The platform brings optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K support, and higher bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV. New since IBC2013 is the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) video legalization option featuring the unique RightHue(TM) algorithm that ensures comprehensive NTSC and PAL color compliance within the file-based domain.

At the audio level, the new media processing engine parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at speeds never before seen. In addition to all of this, RadiantGrid version 8 enables fully compliant OTT offerings for Microsoft Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH, HLS, H.265/HEVC, and introduces a unique solution for U.K. DPP compliance.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGrid2013.zip

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

AMP1-MADIe Audio Monitor

The Wohler AMP1-MADIe is an in-rack portable MADI monitor unit with Ethernet control and configuration, including compatibility with the Evertz MAGNUM facility control system. Ideal for sports production and other live broadcasts, it can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream to provide audible monitoring and metering of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Designed for customers requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer, Wohler's AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced, live-to-air production environments. Two models are available, with support for either multimode or single-mode fiber connections in addition to standard copper on BNC. Each model will also convert fiber to BNC and vice versa.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-MADIe.zip

Photo Caption:Wohler AMP1-MADIe Front Panel

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor provides high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD/SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1-RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD/SD-SDI stream. The front panel allows intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced analog outputs.

The AMP1-16M monitor features a number of convenient capabilities, including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections, along with gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels (as well as select or deselect channel pairs) with the ability to assign channels as left, right, or center (both) to the internal audio system and the analog outputs. It offers both pass-through of each SDI input and a reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-16M_New.zip

Photo Caption:Wohler AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

AMP2-E16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will also present its flagship AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor. The monitor's feature list is the longest in the industry, yet the product is operated with one-touch simplicity. In addition to its top-quality audio system, it features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, audio delays, a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby(R) or SMPTE 2020 metadata.

The AMP2-E16V offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs, 32 complete system configuration presets, a complete internal help system, and Ethernet software updates. Audio processor card options facilitate easy configuration for multiple SDI, AES I/O, analog I/O, and connection to external surround systems.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP2-16V.zip

Photo Caption:Wohler AMP2-E16V Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Company Quote:

"CCW is an ideal show to showcase solutions that consolidate, simplify, and improve media production and delivery workflows. Throughout the expo, we will demonstrate how the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform targets that need by uniting intensive file-based media processing with intelligent content management and workflow orchestration layers on a single scalable and highly efficient platform. We'll also highlight how our MPEG line of video monitors offers flexible and robust solutions that support streamlined operations."

-- John Terrey, Vice President Sales, Wohler

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.