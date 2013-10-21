Digital Rapids Releases DPP Support for Transcode Manager 2.0 and Kayak Workflow Platform

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today the release of new optional modules adding support for Digital Production Partnership (DPP) file specifications to the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated media processing software and its underlying Kayak dynamic workflow platform.

The Digital Production Partnership is an initiative formed by the UK's public service broadcasters to help content producers and distributors realize the full potential benefits of digital production. The DPP file specifications are designed to standardize the technical and metadata requirements for the file-based delivery of programming to UK broadcasters from their content partners, with goals of maximizing interoperability and operational efficiency.

The new Kayak components include an array of functionality to enable creation of deliverables compliant with DPP interchange standards including AVC-Intra encoding; support for the AMWA AS-11 MXF application specification; and the incorporation of technical and descriptive metadata formatted to DPP requirements. These new capabilities can be combined with existing Kayak functionality such as audio loudness correction to seamlessly address additional conformance requirements within efficient, automated production workflows.

"While tapeless workflows have largely become the norm within media enterprises, efficient file-based interchange between separate organizations is often hindered by the proliferation of differing file specifications and metadata, with users still often resorting to digital tape to ensure interoperability," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "The standards being developed by the DPP are key steps in enabling broadcasters and their content partners to maximize the benefits of file-based delivery. Furthermore, while the initiative originated in the UK, it has worldwide impact because of the global nature of these broadcasters' content partnerships. We're pleased to support the DPP initiative in our solutions."

The flexible, component-based architecture and efficient deployment model of the Kayak platform enable the new DPP-related capabilities to be easily added to existing Transcode Manager 2.0 installations without incurring the effort and operational disruption of full application upgrades required by typical software approaches -- particularly significant for large-scale deployments.

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2.0 software goes far beyond transcoding and workflow orchestration, seamlessly blending media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency, scalability and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Building on the unique benefits of the Kayak platform, version 2.0 of Transcode Manager combines its robust management tools and hallmarks of superior output quality and format flexibility with intuitive, visual workflow design tools; adaptive, automated decision-making with rich metadata support; dynamic deployment; easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.