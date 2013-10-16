Bexel is Set for New TV Season

BURBANK, CA) The new television season is rolling out with extensive backing from Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions. From reality programs to talk shows, sporting events, and narrative programming, Bexel provides an award-winning TV line up with the equipment, state-of-art systems and engineering support needed to meet the highest broadcast standards.

"We take great pride in being able to contribute our expertise and support to many of today's top-rated television programs," says Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. "There is no room for error in broadcast television. Productions face aggressive timelines, and our goal is to always be raising our game to make sure clients feel like they have a partner in securing the most advanced solutions for the season."

The list of reality shows that Bexel supports is comprised of competitions as American Idol (Fox), The X- Factor (Fox), Dancing with the Stars (ABC), and Hell's Kitchen (Fox), as well as serials such as The Real Housewives (Bravo) franchise, Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) and Beyond Scared Straight (A&E), among many others.

Some of the narrative programming that Bexel contributes to are The League (FX), The Ricky Smiley Show (TV One), Dog with a Blog (Disney Channel), The Ex-Terminator (A&E), and talk shows such as The Chew (ABC) and Conan (TBS).

Bexel's end-to-end solutions include supplying productions with premier technology such as complete ENG camera packages with wireless monitoring, full ENG audio packages with multi-track recording, Cat-5 monitoring for offstage production offices, fiber booth kits, flypack systems, director/DP monitoring solutions, and much more. Some of the company services include on-site design and installation, overall project management of the technical production, customized communication systems, and frequency coordination and consultation.

Bexel also specializes in sports broadcasts including games for college football, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, the National Football League, as well as live events such as concerts and awards shows. Web-based series are also on Bexel's docket such as Anarchy Afterward.

"Bexel is poised to provide the best broadcast systems and solutions - backed by superior engineering expertise and customer service - across the range of today's programming," adds Hatic. "It's an exciting time for content owners in this arena, and we're ready for the challenge.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.