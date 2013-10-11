DVEO Announces Eight New Products for TelcoVision 2013 – Including VOD Server, 20 Channel Ad Inserter, Multichannel Telco Oriented Adaptive Transcoder, and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will feature numerous innovative new products at TelcoVision 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 24-25, in booth 613.





DVEO products at the show will include:

VOD (Video on Demand) Server and Live Media Distributor – Reality Anytime IP IP: TELCO™ Multichannel Telco Oriented Adaptive Transcoder – MultiStreamer Brutus™ IV IP/IP: TELCO 20 Channel Ads, Graphics, Text and EAS Inserter – Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch™ Portable Dual Input SDI/HD-SDI Live Streaming & Encoding Appliance with Touch Panel Control – Mamba™ DIG/IP Transport Stream Multiviewer and Monitoring System – IP Check™ IP Video Traffic Shaping Technology for Optimal Video Over Public Internet – DOZERbox™ IP Unicast to Multicast Converter and HLS Repackager – Proxicaster IP/IP™ Scheduled Playout Server with IP In and Out – Infinity Streamer™ (mini) .5T/50ch



1. VOD (Video on Demand) Server and Live Media Distributor – Reality Anytime IP IP: TELCO

Ideal for small to mid-sized Telco TV IPTV distribution, the Reality Anytime IP IP Telco ingests "pre groomed" (pre formatted) live streams, adds correct wrappers and containers, and serves these new files along with VOD Files (500+) via IP. It delivers live and/or recorded streams on an on-demand basis to over 1,000 simultaneous users. More users can be supported with optional Intel® Solid-State Drives. The system is also recommended for stadiums, universities, hotels, cruise ships, churches, etc.



2. Multichannel Telco Oriented Adaptive Transcoder – MultiStreamer Brutus IV IP/IP: TELCO

Designed for Telco TV, IPTV, OTT, broadcast, and mobile TV, the MultiStreamer Brutus IV IP/IP: TELCO is a multichannel transcoder, streamer and scaler. It transcodes both SD and HD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or H.264 to MPEG-2. Typical real time transcodes benchmarks include 80 SD streams, 40 each 720p streams, and 20 each 1080p/i streams. The system is built on a reliable 4 x 8 Core -- 32 cores -- Intel® Sandy Bridge CPU. Audio support includes AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3.



3. 20 Channel Ads, Graphics, Text and EAS Inserter – Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch

DVEO's enterprise class Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch is a real time, broadcast quality, high density, text, live graphics, EAS, or video clips inserter. It stores, inserts, splices, or overlays scheduled or signal driven video ads, graphics, logos, video clips, writable slates, or text anywhere on the SD or HD live stream with any degree of transparency. It is also an Ad Server: it stores ads on the local disk and plays them on a trigger or on a schedule. The system simultaneously processes up to 20 SD streams, or 10 720p streams, or 71080p streams.



Recently this system was deployed at a major cable company to originate important messages to the entire subscriber base. It is also available with optional SDI input and output or ASI input and output.



4. Portable Dual Input SDI/HD-SDI Live Streaming & Encoding Appliance with Touch Panel Control – Mamba DIG/IP

The compact Mamba DIG/IP is an SDI/HD-SDI live encoder/streamer with one or two HD-SDI inputs. The output is one HD and three SD H.264 streams with different profiles. It features an LCD touch screen for monitoring and front panel controls. It can also be remotely managed from anywhere via the public internet. Only 12.25 inches long and 8.25 inches wide, the Mamba is ideal for electronic news gathering, streaming live video from events, concerts, sporting events, and corporate training. Optional versions are available for a single HDMI input or 4 analog (composite) inputs, instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs.



5. Transport Stream Multiviewer and Monitoring System – IP Check

The IP Check is a multi-view IP transport stream monitoring system for viewing, monitoring, and logging errors such as video freezes, black screens, loss of video, loss of audio, loss of subtitles and audio levels. It automates monitoring and error diagnosis at digital headends at both teleports and cable system master control rooms. The IP Check provides a real time overview of multiple services coming from multiple transport streams. It accepts up to 20 HD and 50 SD video programs in a single unit. The IP transport streams can be MPEG-2 or H.264. The system includes support for audio alarms, SNMP, email alerts, etc.



6. IP Video Traffic Shaping Technology for Optimal Video Over Public Internet – DOZERbox IP IP

The DOZERbox IP IP offers dependable distribution of MPEG-2 or H.264 SPTS or MPTS transport streams over average quality internet backbones. Typically sold in pairs, the DOZERbox gateways enable Telco TV providers and IPTV operators to improve their video distribution over the public internet. Customers in the USA use Dozer technology to import video content from Greece, Iraq, Colombia, and Bangladesh – with no packet loss or video freezes, and lower latency.



Based on the Intel® NUC, the newest DOZERbox is just over four and a half inches wide. It is also available in a 1RU version -- the DOZERbox R -- and as a software application to add on to DVEO's encoder and gateway appliances -- the Media Dozer: LIC.



7. IP Unicast to Multicast Converter and HLS Repackager – Proxicaster IP/IP

Designed for Telco stream protocol adaption, IPTV multicasting, or HLS repackaging, the Proxicaster IP/IP is an IP Unicast to Multicast Converter and HLS repackager for moving streams more efficiently in private and public networks. It receives unicast or multicast IP transport streams and multicasts them over an IP Network to many different computers. This unit also works well as a stream repackager that chunks transport streams to HLS. It supports 80 streams of 5 Mbps each or any combination of bitrates up to 400 Mbps aggregate.



8. Scheduled Playout Server with IP In and Out – Infinity Streamer (mini) .5T/50ch

Ideal for video hosting, the Infinity Streamer is a multichannel media capture and playout server for continuous streaming. The system plays content via playlist or single file on a schedule. It streams multiple output protocols from the on board .5 TB hard drive. The Infinity Streamer outputs up to 50 IP streams at the same time, with different bit rates and wrappers for each stream. Telco operators can create their own 50 "streaming" web channels with 50 different programs or content playing on a preset schedule.



"We are excited to be showing leading edge products at TelcoVision," said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We've developed our systems with lots of options to meet the needs of our Telco TV customers. And we are very open to customizing our products."







Supplemental Information for Press Release



Suggested Retail Prices:

Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch (SD only): $15,995 U.S.

DOZERbox IP IP: $1,500 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZERbox IP IP R: $2,500 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

Media Dozer: LIC: $1,000 to $1,500 U.S. each

Infinity Streamer (mini) .5T/50ch: $4,995 U.S.

IP Check: $7,995 U.S.

Mamba DIG/IP – Dual SDI/HD-SDI Inputs, IP Out: $5,995 U.S.

Mamba HDMI/IP – Single HDMI Input, IP Out: $5,895 U.S.

Mamba CVBS/IP – 4 Composite Video Inputs, IP Out: $5,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer Brutus IV IP/IP Telco: $23,995 U.S.

Proxicaster IP/IP: $3,495 U.S.

Reality Anytime IP IP Telco: $6,995 U.S.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







About TelcoVision

TelcoVision, formerly TelcoTV, is the industry's largest conference and expo focused on broadband network service providers. Produced by UBM Tech and NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association – this annual event provides independent broadband network service providers across North America, with fast, actionable strategies to enhance the monetization of their investments in the face of increasing competition and decreasing government support. For over a decade TelcoVision has been the forum for network operators and builders, equipment vendors and content providers to connect with their peers and share best practices. The event is hosted and led by the industry's recognized experts delivering the latest critical business, technology and regulatory insights, along with opportunities to grow business and partnerships.

