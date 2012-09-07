Wohler Debuts WohlerCoder(TM) and WohlerConverter(TM) Based on RadiantGrid(TM) Technology at IBC2012

New Application-Specific Tools Provide Faster Than Real Time File-Based Transcoding and Standards Conversion

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the launch of WohlerCoder(TM) and WohlerConverter(TM), two new application-specific tools that leverage proprietary technologies gained through Wohler's recent acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies. Designed to enable faster than real time file-based transcoding and standards conversion, they represent the first releases in a new lineup of appliance solutions that leverage RadiantGrid(TM) technology for file-based workflows and accelerated media transformation.

"The WohlerCoder and WohlerConverter bring tremendous value to the market, each offering premium RadiantGrid technologies in a cost-effective, application-specific format," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "These outstanding new appliance products, coupled with our RadiantGrid enterprise-class software offerings, position Wohler as a leading provider of innovative file-based workflow solutions. They're a key addition to our expanding lineup of industry-leading products and services that support the industry's transition to multi-platform content delivery."

WohlerCoder File-Based Transcoding Tool

WohlerCoder is an intelligent file-based solution that performs grid-enabled transcoding with faster than real time results. It delivers an optimal balance of performance and speed to support multiplatform transcoding and transwrapping for high-volume workflows, while maintaining the highest quality standards. Users can process media in batch mode, transwrapping mode, or employ RadiantGrid's exclusive TrueGrid(TM) mode to create VirtualSlices(TM) and optimize the number of available workers for transcode operations. The WohlerCoder is offered as a stand-alone, turnkey transcoding tool capable of highly efficient parallel processing, thus serving as an attractive file-based alternative to inefficient and costly transcoder/baseband hybrid workflows.

WohlerConverter File-Based Frame-Rate and Standards Conversion Tool

WohlerConverter is the industry's most robust transformation engine for file-based standards conversion and frame-rate conversion while transcoding. Built on advanced technology from RadiantGrid and partner Cinnafilm(R), it enables quality management and advanced algorithmic processing within video and audio streams during content preparation or transcoding. The system is offered as a turnkey file-based solution for accelerated media transformation that can run multiple concurrent frame-rate conversions and/or transcodes to transform high volumes of content with excellent efficiency and quality results.

WohlerConverter manages even the most difficult standards conversions with ease and excels at difficult tasks such as automatic cadence correction, mixed and/or broken pulldown repair, and conversion of sub-HD content to 2K and 4K resolutions. The solution offers compatibility with AS-11 (DPP), ancillary data handling, and basic content management including process on-demand.

The WohlerConverter, WohlerCoder, and RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform are on display at IBC2012.

