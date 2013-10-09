Sohonet Expands North American Team

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Sohonet - the leading expert in connectivity, storage and data management solutions for the media and entertainment sectors - has appointed Phaedra Pardue as sales executive for North America. Pardue has been brought on board to help expand Sohonet's footprint, particularly across the Western U.S.

Pardue has worked in the data industry for over 15 years. Her career started in front of the camera as a spokesperson for many high-tech companies, and naturally transitioned into business development and sales of complex technology solutions. She has worked with a number of technical teams to architect, build and deploy a variety of voice, data, video and content solutions for large enterprises and media organizations, such as Fox Entertainment Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Aerospace Corporation, among others.

Dave Scammell, CEO of Sohonet, said: "Phaedra is an accomplished IT sales executive and business strategist with extensive knowledge of the media entertainment industry. She also has a solid understanding of new technologies - such as cloud services and 4K - and this makes her a real asset to communicate the benefits of a range of new, flexible services that Sohonet will be launching to help media and entertainment companies meet the increasing challenges of a demanding digital world."

Pardue stated: "This is a very exciting time to be joining the Sohonet team. Sohonet is the global leader in network services for the media and entertainment industry with over 400 companies worldwide on our network. The launch of our new service offerings, such as Sohonet Media Storage, will impact the industry in extremely positive ways. Media companies are increasingly looking to cloud-based offerings to take advantage of innovative solutions that enhance the creative process quickly and effectively, and Sohonet's new services will facilitate greater access to these in a highly flexible and cost-effective way."

Pardue is a Global Ambassador for Innovating Women, supporting women's participation in innovation, science and technology. She has recently co-written a book, entitled Innovation Women: Past, Present and Future, which details research, stories and perspectives regarding women's global participation in the innovation economy.

About Sohonet

Sohonet is a leading global expert in connectivity and data management services for the media and entertainment industry. Fully independent, with over 15 years media expertise, Sohonet offers a range of connectivity, data management and storage solutions that enable clients to manage store and transfer valuable and critical content quickly, securely and effectively - all backed up by unrivalled technical support. Our Sohonet Media Network is the largest and most established private, high-performance network for the media industry connecting the leading studios, production and post-production facilities across the globe.

Sohonet continues to forge strong partnerships within the broadcast and film industry, supporting organizations such as the British Film Institute (BFI), SIGGRAPH, VES Awards and the Director's Guild Trust and Director's Guild of Great Britain. Its QC Solution plays an integral part in the complicated submission process for both the VES Awards and SIGGRAPH Awards for the past four years.

