Advantage Video Systems to Showcase Bittree Audio and Video Patchbays at SMPTE 2013

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Oct. 8, 2013 -- Bittree today announced that systems integrator and reseller Advantage Video Systems will feature Bittree's family of state-of-the-art audio and video patchbays in booth #114 at the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 22-24 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. Bittree products on display will include the company's 2x32 Mini-WECO Video and high-density 96 point 1RU Micro-Video patchbays. Bittree's new BNC feed-through panel will also be on display showing an example of a modular system solution.

"As many of our customers migrate to next-generation production capabilities such as 4K, one of their biggest considerations is cost -- especially in the realm of cabling and signal routing," said Jeffrey Stansfield, owner, Advantage Video Systems. "Bittree's line of high-quality, high-density patching equipment offers an extremely effective means of offsetting the additional cabling costs by providing a centralized and convenient location for engineers to rapidly patch audio and video signals. We're looking forward to sharing these benefits with SMPTE 2013 attendees."

SMPTE 2013 is the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences.

More information about Bittree's full range of video and audio patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries.

Bittree is dedicated to offering state of the art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations.