Wohler and Cinnafilm to Present Technical Paper on Enhanced Image Processing at SMPTE 2013 on Oct. 24

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 3, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Kirk Marple, chief software architect of Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM), will join Ernie Sanchez, chief operating officer at Cinnafilm, to present their paper, "Enhanced Image Processing Beyond Baseband: CPU/GPU Process Model Unlocks Performance Possibilities," co-authored by Hank Frecon, technology and partner specialist for file-based products at Wohler, at the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. as part of the "Advancements in Image Processing -- Part 4" conference session. SMPTE 2013 will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) is the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries. SMPTE 2013 is the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences. The event draws elite and world-renowned technology thought-leaders from motion picture studios, broadcast and distribution networks, production and postproduction communities, software companies, systems integrators, manufacturers, display technologies, distribution providers, over-the-top providers, and others leading the evolving motion-imaging industry.

The Wohler presentation explores the emerging model for image processing in the file-based domain, made possible by increasingly powerful CPUs and sophisticated GPU-based algorithms. These solutions are driving new levels of performance and output quality while delivering the operational and cost benefits that, until now, have only been possible in highly automated and massively parallelized grid-based processing workflows.

"The speed and quality of traditional baseband approaches to image enhancement is now being eclipsed by commodity enterprise computing technology, with emerging file-based solutions focused on frame-rate conversions, denoising, resolution-scaling, and other techniques for improving image quality," Marple said. "We're looking forward to describing some of the latest breakthroughs in file-based image enhancement with our fellow SMPTE 2013 conference delegates."

In addition, Wohler will demonstrate its RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) working in conjunction with Cinnafilm's Tachyon(TM) standards transcoding solution in booth 311 at SMPTE 2013. Wohler legacy products, including the new MPEG Series of multiscreen broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors, will also be on display.

More information and registration for SMPTE 2013 are available at www.smpte.org/atc2013. More information about RadiantGrid and the complete Wohler product family is available at www.wohler.com.

