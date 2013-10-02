Gabisom Rocks Rio with HARMAN’s JBL VTX Line Arrays and Crown I-Tech HD Amplifiers

NORTHRIDGE, California–Drawing approximately 600,000 fans over seven days, Rock in Rio was once again a rousing success, taking place at the City of Rock, a specially built venue on the site where the Olympic Village will be located for the 2016 Summer Olympics. Gabisom Audio Equipment, a longtime HARMAN JBL customer, deployed JBL VTX line arrays powered by Crown I-Tech HD amplifiers for this year’s festival, marking the first time it has used VTX and I-Tech HD at the Rock in Rio festival.

As it has in years past, Rock in Rio once again featured performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé, David Guetta, Muse, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, John Mayer, Bon Jovi and more.

Gabisom deployed a massive live PA system, featuring a total of 152 JBL VTX V25 fullsize line array elements, 46 VTX S28 arrayable subwoofers and 24 G28 ground-stacked subwoofers. Powering the system were 122 Crown I-Tech 12000 HD amplifiers. The system was managed with JBL HiQnet Performance Manager™ software.



“We have enjoyed tremendous success with JBL VERTEC® line arrays at previous Rock in Rio festivals and we saw this year’s festival as an opportunity to capitalize on the increased power and controllability of the VTX line arrays with Crown I-Tech HD amplifiers,” said Peter Racy, Chief Engineer of Brazil-based Gabisom Audio Equipment. “The system performed exceptionally and we are confident that our HARMAN products will continue to accommodate the needs of the audience and performers as Rock in Rio continues to grow each year.”



“Gabisom has been an important HARMAN partner for many years and has trusted our tour sound products as the premiere PA system solution for the main stage [Palco Mundo] at Rock in Rio,” said Jaime Albors, Senior Director, Global Sales Operations, HARMAN Professional. “There are many options out there and having them constantly select our products is a clear sign that JBL and Crown meet and exceed the expectations of Gabisom as well as the event producers and engineers using the system. I have been at the festival many times and it is impressive to see how this PA can overcome more than 100,000 roaring fans!”

