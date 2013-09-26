IMT's Interactive Video Learning Sponsors CLO Symposium Awards

Premiere Event Focuses on Advanced Learning and Development Productivity

Interactive Video Learning (IVL), a new high definition broadcast training division of Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) is sponsoring the gala CLO Symposium Awards Dinner on September 30 at the Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, CA.

The theme of the 3-day symposium is "Chief Learning Officer Solutions for Enterprise Productivity," with a concentration on boosting employee performance and sharpening the corporate competitive edge. When learning and development are accelerated it creates a catalyst for growth and magnifies individual and organizational performance. The challenge for chief learning officers is to take a real learning vision and put it into action. The Chief Learning Officer Magazine Symposium explores in depth how this can be accomplished, using education to magnify an organization's performance.



Chief Learning Officer Symposium

Monday, September 30 -- Wednesday, October 2, 2013

Rancho Las Palma Resort & Spa



CLO Learning In Practice Awards Dinner

Monday, September 30, 2013 Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Networking Reception, Dinner, Awards Presentation and Entertainment.

Learn more at: http://www.CLOsymposium.com/fall



ABOUT INTERACTIVE VIDEO LEARNING (IVL)

Interactive Video Learning (IVL), a division of IMT, is an interactive high definition broadcast training platform, linking instructors and students in real time, across multiple locations in a rich and dynamic multimedia classroom experience.

IVL was designed from the ground up to reach students where they are. Whether in a classroom or on an Internet-connected tablet, IVL connects each student with high quality video and multimedia instructional content. With the IVL platform, students are connected to instructors and other students in a rich, multi-dimensional learning environment.

Learn more at: http://imtglobalinc.com/interactive-virtual-learning



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, and NYC. In 2011, Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the telecommunications, media & entertainment, IT, institutional, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.

Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770