Bexel to Showcase Robust 4K Portfolio at Cine Gear Expo New York

(SECAUCUS, NJ) Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will be highlighting their growing inventory of 4K camera systems at Cine Gear Expo New York, which runs September 27-28 at Manhattan's Metropolitan Pavilion. The company recently increased its East Coast presence by opening a new 20,000-square-foot facility in Secaucus, New Jersey, to support broadcast productions with a broad depth of solutions.

At Cine Gear Expo, Bexel will be showcasing the 4K Sony PMW-F5 and PMW-F55 with Fujinon Cabrio PL-mount lenses, as well as the Canon EOS C300, among other offerings.

"We are committed to investing in the advancing camera and lens technology that broadcasters need, and provide the expertise and equipment choices that satisfy a variety of shooters integrating HD video and cinema-style options," says Tom Dickinson, CTO of Bexel. "To do that, we are broadening our PL-mount inventory. The Sony F55 and F5 are giving our clients great shots that look like film, and the ability to be more creative, particularly when paired with the Fujinon Cabrio PL lenses. We also have a whole range of customers benefitting from the flexibility and affordability that the EF-mount Canon EOS C300s offer in augmenting a variety of video productions."

Cine Gear Expo New York also gives Bexel the opportunity to introduce its New Jersey hub, and make the broadcast community aware of the company's increased services, as well as the vast inventory that Bexel now has available on both coasts.

The new Secaucus facility marks a significant expansion for the company. The large, modern space located near the Newark International Airport offers robust systems for rental or purchase, regional engineering support, large staging areas and loading docks, and warehouse-sized storage.

Bexel's New Jersey team recently supported the broadcasts for the entire run of the 2013 US Open, one of the longer sporting events on the company's roster, and is currently preparing for the PGA Grand Slam of Golf in Bermuda.

"Secaucus is a convenient and familiar spot, and we secured a beautiful space that will help us serve our customers better," adds Dickinson. "The new facility nearly triples the size of the former Manhattan Bexel operation."

In addition to the Secaucus location, Bexel hubs are set up in Dallas, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, complemented by regional sales offices in Atlanta and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

