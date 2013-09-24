Apantac IP Multiviewer Wins Pick Hit Award at IBC 2013

Apantac’s new TAHOMA IP Multiviewer received a Pick Hit award from Broadcast Engineering, which was presented during IBC 2013.

Designed to decode multiple streams and display them on a single or multiple monitors, the TAHOMA IP supports multiple streaming formats and resolutions that are transported over IP and ASI. TAHOMA IP supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and H.264 with resolutions up to 1080P at 50/60Hz, as well as MPEG-1 Layer 2 and AAC audio formats.

TAHOMA IP is based on the TAHOMA Universal Multiviewer platform and shares the intuitive Apantac user interface and rich set of features. Control can be managed via front panel buttons for quick preset recalls, GPIs, Apantac ASCII Protocol (AXP), and Director, Apantac’s configuration and control application.

The TAHOMA Universal platform offers a full suite of Multiviewer solutions to display a large variety of video and computer / multimedia signal types, supports a range of resolutions and outputs, and includes models with integrated routing switchers.

Several TAHOMA IP Multiviewer models are available to decode and display from 4 to 16 images on a single display. Metadata display is also supported, including closed captions, AFD, WSS, and audio / video alarms.

“This is a great honor for our entire team,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. “Our new IP Multiviewer has created huge interest and I would like to credit our Engineering team for their hard work in creating this Multiviewer to meet the needs of broadcasters and network providers around the globe.”

Apantac is working on a number of future IP products including a hybrid version of the TAHOMA IP Multiviewer, which will support a mix of IP and base band video.

About Apantac LLC

Apantac LLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality, cost effective image and multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with a flexible and innovative technology solution for signal extension and

processing.

The Apantac product line includes; Multiviewers, video walls, extenders, switches, splitters, matrices, fiber optic extenders, HDBase-T solutions, RS232 converters and accessories and compact DA’s, converters and embedders. These products are sold globally through direct selling channels, a growing network of dealers, system integrators, OEM’s and various other partners.

Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.