Prism Sound Appoints Elliott Whyte

Prism Sound has boosted its Test and Measurement department with the appointment of Elliott Whyte to the position of Junior Applications Engineer.

Elliott recently graduated from Birmingham City University with a first class honours degree in Music Technology. During his second year at university he began building his own audio equipment and this enabled him to secure a work placement with Technical Earth Ltd. His responsibilities at Technical Earth Ltd included repairing and testing analogue and digital audio equipment using a variety of test methods including Prism Sound’s dScope Series III audio analyser.

Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Sales and Marketing Director, says: “Elliott’s work placement at Technical Earth brought him into daily contact with Prism Sound’s dScope Series III audio analyser and gave him a good understanding of the product he is now representing. In addition, by designing his own audio equipment as part of his degree course Elliott indicated a strong ability to take an idea from conception through to a working product. His enthusiasm is obvious and he demonstrates a very innovative approach to his work. We are confident that he has all the attributes needed to succeed in the audio industry and we are delighted that he is now part of the Prism Sound Test & Measurement team.”

Prism Sound has been supplying successful high quality audio test solutions for more than 20 years. The company’s solutions provide state-of-the-art testing capabilities, backed up by consultancy and support services that are recognised as the best in the industry. It’s flagship dScope Series III audio analyzer platform provides a range of portable and versatile audio test solutions that offer comprehensive analogue and digital audio signal generation and analysis tools, plus support for digital audio carrier testing, quasi-anechoic microphone/loudspeaker analysis and testing of Windows™ sound devices.

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com

