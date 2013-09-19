The Tiffen Company Launches Special Mail-in Rebate Program for Customers who Purchase Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light

What: 100.00 USD Mail-In Rebate Program for Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light

Hauppauge, NY — September 19, 2013 —The Tiffen Company announced today a special 100.00 USD mail-in rebate program for customers who purchase the Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light between September 1, 2013 and November 1, 2013. Designed in conjunction with world-renowned wedding and event photographers Brian Marcus and John Solano, the GL-1 Power LED is Lowel’s highly popular compact, battery-powered, on-location lighting solution. Its precise, powerful light source and outstanding ergonomics have made GL-1 the lighting tool of choice among enthusiasts and professionals.

The special mail-in rebate program is valid in the US and Puerto Rico. Customers who purchase the Lowel GL-1 Power LED through Tiffen or the Tiffen national network and mail in the rebate form by 12/12/13 will receive a 100.00 USD check via the US postal service. Qualifying customers can download the rebate form at http://www.lowelgl.com/Lowel-GL-1-Mail-in-Rebate-Form.pdf.

The Lowel GL-1 Power LED is a battery-powered, focusable and dimmable, photo-quality tungsten color LED light. This means users can control the diameter of the light beam, focusing from a tight spot to a wide flood. The beam is very even, from edge to edge, with no hot spots. GL-1's dimming ability lets users vary the amount of light output from 5% to 100%, without any shift in color temperature, to perfectly match the atmosphere of the location. With the integrity of the atmosphere maintained, photographers and videographers can see the exact effect the light has on their shot.

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

