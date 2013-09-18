OMNIMAGO GmbH Selects Signiant Media Shuttle™ for Accelerated Delivery of Television Series and Feature Films - Speed, Ease and Flexibility of Cloud-based Solution Helps 4k Production House Automate Deliveries

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced that OMNIMAGO GmbH, a provider of production, post-production, testing and restoration of film services, is using its Media Shuttle™ hybrid SaaS file transfer solution to facilitate the transfer of full television series and feature films to its global customer base. Built for operations that demand fast, reliable delivery of massive files –sometimes several terabytes – Media Shuttle allowed OMNIMAGO to replace solutions that are ineffective for high-speed transfers and have limits on files sizes, and in turn OMNIMAGO saves money and time.

OMNIMAGO is a full service provider of post production, 4k processing and film, video and audio restoration. High speed transfers of large files and collaboration with its clients are a mainstay of its business. As such OMNIMAGO required a solution that gives them the ability to brand and customize portals and provide their customers with access to large files without the administrative constraints of FTP, all while maintaining control over who is accessing their high-value assets.

“Media Shuttle provides us with the ability to transfer large files quickly, in fact 20 times faster than in the past –using the same bandwidth connection, all with advanced and reliable delivery logging,” said Thomas Thoben, Technical Manager, OMNIMAGO. “Our operators are now capable of sending and receiving materials themselves; and the ability to log all transfers is very relevant. The aggregated logging information is useful in resource planning for future projects.”

Media Shuttle’s flexible licensing model and customizable portals also provide critical support for OMINMAGO’s business needs. The company routinely manages multiple projects with diverse stakeholders in widespread locations. Media Shuttle deployments can be scaled up or down to align with the workload, and individually branded portals provide a delivery solution that is both reliable and effortless for OMNIMAGO’s clients.

“Media Shuttle’s subscription-based model is ideal for our production projects as we are able to scale our transfer portal as needed,” added Thoben. “That offering aligns with our project-oriented business model, and our branded file sharing portal makes the user experience our own. ”

Media Shuttle offers the flexibility of customizable portals that can be branded and quickly configured in one of three modes – Send, Share or Submit – to support the needs of any project, team or media enterprise. With subscription-based pricing and functionality optimized for media professionals, Media Shuttle is in a class of its own for the movement of large, high-value digital assets.