Game-Clock Data Encoding on Wohler HDCC Series Makes European Debut at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 --Wohler Technologies today announced that new scoreboard encoding capabilities on the company's HDCC ancillary data management platform will make their European debut at IBC2013. The HDCC-Gameclock-OG2 serves as the first single-card solution to encode (with optional overlay) game-clock data from scoreboards, frame-accurately, in baseband SDI signals. By encoding timing information into the video stream as ancillary data, the Wohler card enables the transmission and remote, frame-accurate on-screen display of clock data. In sports such as hockey, basketball, and football, this combination of video and data gives referees a fast and straightforward means of evaluating the timing of key events, such as a hockey puck crossing the goal line at the end of regulation time.

"Highly automated ancillary data management is fundamental to efficient, streamlined media workflows, which in turn yield their own valuable benefits," said John Terrey, vice president sales, Wohler. "In the case of our Gameclock-OG2 card, we offer professional sports leagues and venues a smart data management solution that speeds decision-making by referees, improves the information available for making critical calls, and helps to maintain the momentum and continuity of the game for fans in the stands and watching on TV."

Engineered to support in-game review of scoring and other critical game-related decisions, the HDCC-Gameclock-OG2 card interfaces with the main scoreboard to encode and decode clock data -- whether from the primary clock, a shot clock, a play clock, or similar timer -- in a baseband SDI signal. Replacing clumsy manual methods, this Wohler HDCC card gives sports venues, broadcasters, and officials a flexible, fast, accurate, and easy-to-use solution for relating official game times to game video.

The new HDCC Game-clock card is compatible with the Ross openGear(R) frame. The HDCC-Gameclock-OG2 will be featured in the Wohler stand, 10.B10, at IBC2013. Further information about Wohler's HDCC ancillary data management platform is available online at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/HDCCopenGearCard.zip

Photo Caption: Wohler Technologies HDCC Series