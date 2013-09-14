Wohler HDCC Cards Enabling Closed-Caption Translation Make First European Show Appearance at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that closed-caption translation capabilities on the company's HDCC ancillary data management platform will make their European debut at IBC2013. The new additions to the HDCC Series -- HDCC-708xWST-OG2 and HDCC-WSTx708-OG2 cards support automatic, real-time translation between 608/708 and WST/OP-47 captions in baseband applications.

"The HDCC Series is all about automating and simplifying ancillary data management so that broadcasters can establish more efficient and more streamlined media workflows," said John Terrey, vice president sales, Wohler. "With first-of-a-kind single-card functionality and on-the-fly closed-caption translation, these new HDCC cards give users very attractive solutions for overcoming key challenges in managing ancillary data insertion, extraction, and format conversion within baseband video signals."

Replacing complex solutions and workflows that use several devices in tandem, the HDCC-708xWST-OG2 and HDCC-WSTx708-OG2 allow broadcast and postproduction facilities to automate real-time translation of 608/708 captions to WST/OP-47 captions and of WST/OP-47 captions to 608/708 captions, respectively. In addition to providing a straightforward solution for on-the-fly closed-caption translation, the simple, fast, single-card approach minimizes maintenance requirements and eliminates time spent re-entering captions.

The new HDCC Series cards are compatible with a Ross openGear(R) frame, as well as Wohler's own MC-1RU single-rack-unit enclosure with redundant power supplies and housing for up to two cards. The HDCC-708xWST-OG2 and HDCC-WSTx708-OG2 will be featured in the Wohler stand, 10.B10, at IBC2013. Further information about Wohler's HDCC ancillary data management platform is available online at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/HDCCopenGearCard.zip

Photo Caption: Wohler Technologies HDCC Series