Riedel's MediorNet Real-Time Media Network to Provide Native EMBER+ Support

AMSTERDAM -- Sept.13,2013 -- Riedel Communications, one of the largest providers of real-time networks for video, audio, communications, and data, today announced full EMBER+ protocol support for its MediorNet fiber networks. The EMBER+ protocol facilitates seamless integration of Riedel’s MediorNet networks with third-party broadcast control and automation systems, resulting in a faster, more streamlined control and monitoring infrastructure.

The EMBER+ self-discovering protocol, developed by L-S-B Broadcast Technologies, facilitates highly effective and customized integrations of MediorNet devices with other broadcast control systems such as VSM. EMBER+ provides access to almost any MediorNet parameter and lets users edit individual input and output settings, as well as signal routing. Highly configurable control functions and status reports allow for far more extensive monitoring and control than other solutions.

Benefits of native EMBER+ support include the ability to control and save presets, switch complex routes, and access detailed user feedback. When EMBER+-compatible equipment is connected in a network along with an EMBER+ server, the controllable parameters of the devices are automatically described and made addressable over the network via the EMBER+ protocol.

