FileCatalyst Accelerates File Transfers in the Media and Entertainment Space with FocalPoint Server

Unlimi-Tech Software, the pioneer in accelerated file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, the world’s leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce an embedded partnership agreement with FocalPoint Server. FileCatalyst’s UDP-based file transfer acceleration technology may now be easily integrated into the leading media management system, allowing for data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

The FocalPoint Server is a project-based file management system for media companies handling large volumes of digital assets. This software allows for media professionals in broadcast, post-production, and other areas to share documents among teams and collaborate on projects. The FocalPoint Server also provides easy management of digital assets through simplified user features including simplified search, data management, data security, archiving, and deployment.

FileCatalyst’s integration with FocalPoint Server offers the additional feature of accelerated file transfer, paired with a straightforward user experience for companies to quickly and easily share media files. The file transfer technology behind the FileCatalyst platform enables organizations in the media and entertainment space to quickly transfer large format digital assets, allowing for reduced production cycles and eliminating file transfer bottlenecks.

“FocalPoint’s integration with FileCatalyst was straightforward and easy, providing users with an accelerated file transfer capability,” says Ken Bell, FocalPoint CEO. “FocalPoint Server now offers our customers the fastest file transfers in media in high latency environments.”

“We are excited to partner with FocalPoint Server to offer accelerated file transfer capabilities to their client organizations,” says Alan Atkinson, VP of Business Development at Unlimi-Tech. “As the size of media files continue to grow, large digital assets often send data transfers to a screeching halt when using traditional methods of file transfer, including email or FTP. This is why accelerated file transfer is becoming more and more necessary in the media and entertainment industry.”

FileCatalyst will be demonstrating its accelerated and managed file transfer solutions at the upcoming IBC2013 Exhibition at the RAI Amsterdam taking place from September 13 to 17 at stand 7.H40. FocalPoint Server will also be exhibiting at the IBC2013 Exhibition, showcasing its project-based file management system at stand 7.J15c.

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing and offsite backups.

To learn more visit http://www.filecatalyst.com .

About iMedia Creative Technologies

iMedia is a privately owned software company, specialising in file and project management and technical consultancy in a variety of media related workflow technologies. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with individually catered solutions, taking the time to develop an understanding of your business and then using our expertise and our partners to find the perfect solution.

About ConSol* Consulting and Solutions Software GmbH

ConSol* is a well established and growth oriented high-end IT consultant and software development company that provides expert consulting and uses latest generation software technologies. Its extensive IT experience as an IT Service Provider, as well as the outstanding qualifications and commitment of our staff ensure that all of the solutions for our customers will be right on target, no matter how complex a project may be – ranging from consulting, software development and IT transformation to IT service management. Our specialized know-how in open source monitoring, Web technology and CRM solutions complete our service-portfolio.