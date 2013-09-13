NETIA Expands Global Sales Team With Key Appointments in North America and Asia-Pacific

CLARET, France -- Sept. 11, 2013 -- NETIA today announced the appointment of Peter Fong as area sales manager for the Asia-Pacific region and Jeffrey Jaworski as area sales manager for North America.

"The appointments of Jeff and Peter strengthen NETIA operations on both sides of the globe," said Philippe Fort, CEO at NETIA. "With more than two decades of industry experience, Jeff has built valuable expertise and connections across the North American market. Peter, who also has broad experience within the broadcasting and media industries, brings the skills and knowledge to drive business growth in the Asia-Pacific region and to help NETIA capitalize on new revenue potential."

Fong has more than 20 years of experience in the media/broadcast and exhibition/advertising markets, specializing in sales, marketing, and business development. He has held senior positions with international companies including Sony and MediaCorp; with startups covering Australia/New Zealand and Asia, including India; and with broadcast system integrator Gencom Technology.

An industry veteran, Jaworski has previously worked for major media-focused companies including Tata Communications, where he handled North American sales for the company's cloud-based media asset management platform, as well as its dedicated broadcast fiber content delivery network. Earlier experience in the broadcast realm includes sales and marketing roles at AMC Networks, TV Guide, and HGTV.

Fong is based in Singapore at GlobeCast Asia's new office in Media City. Jaworski is based in New York City at GlobeCast America's Manhattan facility. Both new hires report directly to Fort.

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/Fong-Jaworski.zip

# # #

About NETIA

NETIA, a GlobeCast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices. NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include SBS and ABC in Australia, RAI Italy, RTBF in Belgium, MediaCorp Singapore, RTL France, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM Malaysia, Radio France, the Associated Press, France Télévisions, and Canal+. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.