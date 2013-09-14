RTW Debuts SurroundControl Series Firmware Update at IBC 2013

Latest Version Simplifies Monitoring While Working in Various Audio Formats

AMSTERDAM, 14 SEPTEMBER, 2013 – RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to debut at IBC 2013 (Stand 8.D92) a firmware updatefor its flagship SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 series. In addition to supporting all current EBU/ITU loudness regulations, including ITU 1770-3, the new firmware simplifies the control of the studio monitoring environment when switching over between various audio formats like stereo, 3.1, 5.1 or 7.1, a common occurrence in today’s broadcast environment.

By enabling the user to select independent Trim and Delay values for both analog and digital monitoring outputs, this information can then be stored in up to five Level/Delay Trim Sets in the Audio System menu. When defining the individual input routing for the sub presets, these new Level/Delay Trim Sets can be allocated and tapped into as needed.

“It’s not uncommon for an audio engineer, especially in the broadcast sector, to be working with multiple audio formats at one time,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “By adding this new feature to our popular SurroundControl series, we are enabling users to easily organize their workflow, while simultaneously keeping up with the demands of working in various formats.”

RTW’s SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 series combines control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system. The proprietary Surround Sound Analyzer (House display) is a powerful tool for visualizing the interaction of all important parameters of surround signals. The dynamic behavior of all display elements corresponds to the subjective listening impression, enabling you to see the balance of a surround program intuitively and at a glance. RTW’s unparalleled Surround Sound Analyzer is capable of displaying any surround program up to 7.1 DD+ and Cinema for fast, in-depth evaluation.

Further, the SurroundControl series’ popular Multicorrelator display offers detailed phase information between all channel-pair combinations. Meanwhile, the LFE correlator is an advanced feature for testing for phase problems between any given channel in respect to LFE.

Users can download the firmware for free by logging onto RTW’s website: http://www.rtw.de/en/sales-support/manuals-software.html.

About RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s range of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.