Digital Rapids Unveils New Format Support, Features and Workflow Advances for Highly-Acclaimed Media Processing Platform

IBC 2013, Amsterdam, Stand 7.F33: Digital Rapids is showcasing a wide range of new features and enhancements for the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated, high-volume media transformation software and its underlying Kayak dynamic workflow platform at the IBC 2013 exhibition in Amsterdam. Previously-unannounced new capabilities include support for the x264 codec, AVC-Intra format and Digital Production Partnership (DPP) file specification; mixed-platform distributed workflows including ProRes encoding on Mac® OS X®; and enhanced core video processing tools. These new extensions are being demonstrated alongside advances such as HEVC (H.265) format support and 4K Ultra HD encoding first previewed earlier this year.

The rich format flexibility of Kayak continues to expand with an array of new output capabilities. Optional support for the highly-regarded x264 codec expands users' choices for high-quality encoding to the H.264 (AVC) compression standard. An additional new optional component provides encoding to Panasonic's AVC-Intra format, widely used in acquisition, post production, broadcast and archive workflows. This AVC-Intra encoding ability also combines with new support for the AMWA AS-11 MXF application specification to enable the production of deliverables compliant with Digital Production Partnership (DPP) media file interchange guidelines. The DPP is an initiative formed by the UK's public service broadcasters to help content producers and distributors maximize the potential of digital production, including a goal of standardizing the technical requirements for the delivery of programming.

Highlighting the distributed processing flexibility of the Kayak platform, Digital Rapids is providing a preview of mixed-platform workflows with a demonstration of ProRes encoding on the Mac OS X platform as part of a larger media process alongside Windows-based actions. Select tasks within an individual workflow design can be distributed across disparate platforms, letting users spread the processing load between systems and leverage platform-specific advantages within a single workflow while managing it seamlessly in Transcode Manager 2.0. Exemplifying these benefits, the demo features output support for the complete range of ProRes variants and other QuickTime® formats including those available only on OS X.

"The expansion of Transcode Manager and Kayak's output options to include the x264 codec, AVC-Intra and the DPP specification continue our commitment to providing our users with the broadest range of supported formats while giving them choices of how to achieve them," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "Meanwhile, our preview of mixed-platform workflow capabilities provides another excellent example of the workflow agility and efficiency that Transcode Manager and Kayak offer."

Also being featured within Transcode Manager demos are the first two releases in the new Kayak Studio series of components. The Kayak Studio Scaler and Kayak Studio De-Interlacer carry forward Digital Rapids' tradition of providing outstanding quality for core video processing functions. Offering a choice of scaling methods including Lanczos and Digital Rapids' own optimized techniques, the Kayak Studio Scaler produces superior visual quality even while significantly exceeding the performance of typical software scalers. In addition to high-quality motion adaptive de-interlacing, the Kayak Studio De-interlacer also incorporates inverse telecine with comprehensive cadence detection including robust handling of broken and mixed cadences. Both components take advantage of the 16-bit precision of the Kayak platform's robust processing pipeline.

"While fundamental functions such as de-interlacing and scaling are sometimes taken for granted because they happen 'behind-the-scenes' within transcoding tasks, they have a tremendous impact on the quality of the final result -- an impact that compounds as subsequent transformations and compression are applied," continued Gallipeau. "We're proud to be bringing our rich history of video processing expertise to Transcode Manager 2.0 and Kayak with these two new components."

The new unveilings are being showcased alongside other additions announced earlier in the year including support for the new HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) compression standard, also known as H.265; encoding for 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) distribution; Dolby E audio decoding; GXF and LXF format support; and a variety of optional third-party Kayak components.

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2.0 software goes far beyond transcoding and workflow orchestration, seamlessly blending media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency, scalability and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Building on the unique benefits of the Kayak platform, version 2.0 of Transcode Manager combines its robust management tools and hallmarks of superior output quality and format flexibility with intuitive, visual workflow design tools; adaptive, automated decision-making with rich metadata support; dynamic deployment; easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

