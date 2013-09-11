Digital Vision Brings Thor Advanced Image Processing to IBC 2013

(London, UK) Following well received technology demonstrations at NAB 2013 and Broadcast Asia 2013, Digital Vision will bring Thor to Stand 7.E30 at IBC 2013. The dedicated hardware platform for advanced image processing, which is scheduled for delivery in December 2013, enables real-time processing for 4K and faster than real-time for HD and SD sources. 8K processing will be enabled during 2014.

Kelvin Bolah, Managing Director, Digital Vision, said, "The enthusiastic feedback we have received about Thor shows that there is a great demand for better, faster image processing. Thor is already achieving speed and quality that up to now has been unthinkable; by incorporating our DVO image enhancement and restoration tools into Thor we will have created a formidable toolset."

Thor will initially feature the award-winning DVO Clarity noise and grain management tool, followed by other tools including DVO Dust 2.0, DVO Steady, DVO Upscale and others.

Thor will be available as a part of the Nucoda and Phoenix ecosystem, but will also function independently across multiple platforms, making the tools available to broadcasters and archives in a file-based or video environment, including live broadcast applications.

At IBC 2013 Digital Vision will also present the latest versions of the Nucoda colour grading product line and its Phoenix restoration software.

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Vintage Cloud solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognized highest quality in scanning, film digitization, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies.

For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se

