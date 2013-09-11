EditShare Serves Up Lightworks on Windows, Mac and Linux at IBC2013

IBC attendees get a sneak peak at soon-to-be released features, including new AJA Hardware Options, Screen Capture capabilities and Export to YouTube



IBC2013, 7.B26



Basingstoke, UK — September 11, 2013 — EditShare® (http://editshare.com/), the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, will be demonstrating its Lightworks Pro (more here) editor running on Mac, Linux and Windows at IBC2013 (stand 7.B26). The tri-platform editor has reached a groundbreaking 600,000+ registered users and is the tool of choice for editors working on a wide range of critically acclaimed films. “With a sizeable and very active Lightworks community behind us, we have an enormous amount of valuable feedback and are able to aggressively develop Lightworks with distinctive features that resonate with the editing community,” states Matthew Sandford, global product manager, Lightworks. EditShare’s Lightworks R&D team drives some 26+ public beta cycles and aims to push out four major releases per year.



IBC attendees to the EditShare stand can test-drive the latest Lightworks innovations at the Lightworks Bar. In addition to Mac, Linux and Windows support, new Lightworks features shown at IBC2013 include:



• Support for all AJA video I/O devices including lo XT and KONA LHi (Pro version only; Windows or Mac)

• Screen Capture Recording (Pro version only)

• YouTube Export Option for Windows, Mac and Linux (Pro version only)

• Multicam improvements including: simple panel for creating and syncing clips together; sync groups now automatically sync to the record edit; ability to easily swap a clip in the timeline for another clip in the sync group, using drag and drop, clicking a menu or pressing a shortcut key; and ability to create a random edit from the sync group

• User Interface changes including: timeline indicators on tiles; rulers on timelines; scalable user interface allowing support for Retina displays; and appearance changes: Scale, Window Color, Text Color, Heading Color, Subheading Color, Selection Color, Brightness, Typeface and Wallpaper Image

• Curve Color Effect

• Avid DNxHD MOV Export Option (Avid DNxHD License only)

• Enhancements to the Key Assignments Panel including: ability to create Macros from key assignments and to search the panel for the command



For more information or to schedule a private press briefing during IBC, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433



####