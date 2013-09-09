Viaccess-Orca Introduces New User Interface for TV Everywhere Solution, Optimizing the Multiscreen User Experience

Designed to Fully Engage End Users With TV Content on Any Screen, New User Interface Will Debut at IBC2013

PARIS -- Sept. 9, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate a new user interface for its TV Everywhere (TVE) solution at IBC2013, stand 1.A51. The new interface allows TV viewers to easily discover compelling content on a wide range of devices -- including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets -- enabling content service providers to offer a state-of-the art TV experience on every screen. The company's TVE solution is shortlisted for an award in the "Best interactive TV technology or app" category at the CSI 2013 Awards taking place at IBC2013 on Sept. 13.

"To remain competitive in today's multiscreen world, content service providers must offer a personalized TV experience anywhere, anytime, and on any device," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "Our next-generation TV Everywhere solution features an intuitive user interface that allows quick access to favorite content, helping providers enhance subscriber satisfaction and increase their revenue streams."

Using Viaccess-Orca's TVE solution, providers can securely deliver live, VOD, and catch-up TV content on any network via any screen -- enabling them to expand service offerings, respond to market demands, monetize multiscreen TV services, and increase subscriber loyalty. Each app is carefully adjusted to each type of device in order to ensure consistent and seamless experience.

The new user interface fully relies on Viaccess-Orca's comprehensive, in-house TVE solution, which is designed to enable rapid service innovation and increased cost-savings. The solution relies on a variety of advanced methodologies for search, recommendation, and exploration, to simplify content discovery and create a much more engaging viewer experience. Recordings can be initiated from any device. In addition, settings, favorites, wish lists, and user preferences are maintained across all devices.

Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere Apps are based on a modular design that offers service providers a high degree of flexibility, enabling them to customize the look and feel of their service to increase brand awareness.

At IBC2013, the Viaccess-Orca TV Everywhere demo will also highlight the company's DEEP platform (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform) which is an automatically generated digital magazine platform for the second screen. Through DEEP, operators can generate enriched metadata and offer users additional content related to what they're already consuming. This enables operators to support new business models such as targeted advertising and branding and to provide their subscribers with an immersive user experience.

Visit Viaccess-Orca at IBC2013 at stand 1.A51 to discover the company's TV Everywhere solution and more. More info at http://bit.ly/VOatIBC2013.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.