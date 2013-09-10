Orad Introduces New Infuse Internal Chroma Key with Advanced Compositing Capabilities at IBC2013

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 10, 2013 –Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd., leader in video and graphic solutions for the broadcast market, will present its new Infuse Chroma Key for the first time at IBC2013 (stand 7.B27). Ideal for any virtual studio or augmented reality production, Infuse boasts broadcast quality results with easy-to-use tools to quickly and precisely adjust both chroma and linear keys, even on final output. Because Infuse is embedded within Orad’sHDVG+ and HDVG4 rendering platforms, there is no performance degradation.



The feature-rich Infuse user interface is composed of drop-down menus, color picker, adjustment sliders, and other exacting controls designed for quick and precise image manipulation. One Infuse controller can control up to eight chroma key channels and multiple renderers simultaneously. The combination of keying technologies, including detailed extractions, lets users composite videos and graphics in real time.



“Designed for a fast and easy setup, broadcasters can employ Orad’s new Infuse Chroma Key for just about any production. Users only need to select a few parameters such as background chroma key color, adjusting the matte and other elements as needed,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad. “Infuse is an incredibly fast and precise tool for chroma and linear key production. And the results are outstanding.”



Infuse along with all Orad solutions will be presented at IBC2013 on stand 7.B27. To book a demo, please contact us at ibc@orad.tv.



To book a private press appointment, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D video and graphic broadcast solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at www.orad.tv.



For further information contact:

ORAD Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

+972 9 7676 862

ofirb@orad.tv



####