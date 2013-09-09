AT IBC 2013, AFRAME SHOWCASES NEXT-GENERATION BROADCAST WORKFLOWS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE CLOUD

IBC 2013, AMSTERDAM September 9, 2013 –Aframe announced that numerous global broadcasting leaders including Fox Networks, Sky, BBC, and Arrow Media will discuss new broadcast workflows that they have created using Aframe’s cloud video production and asset management platform at the IBC 2013 conference opening this week at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.

On Thursday, September 12, the Cloud-Based Workflows session at the SVG Europe Sports Production Summit will feature Aframe’s David Peto reviewing ways that cloud-based systems are impacting sports broadcasters’ product lines, workflows, and bottom lines. The session takes place at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam at 5 pm local time.

On Saturday, September 14 as part of the IBC Workflow Solutions seminars in Hall 9, Fox Networks’ Clyde Smith, senior vice president of new technology, will discuss how Aframe has been integrated into its workflow and the benefits of using Aframe to expedite upload, ingest and delivery of mixed media content to air. The talk takes place at 10 am local time.

On Sunday, September 15 representatives of Sky, Arrow Media, and the BBC will discuss how the cloud and Aframe specifically deliver efficiency in file-based workflows. Sky’s Cara Cheeseman, head of advanced production and innovation, will discuss the impact of cloud across the television content spectrum – from production to post. The session takes place at 10 am local time.



Next Arrow Media’s executive producer Thomas Viner, who used Aframe with ‘Hairy Bikers Restoration Road Trip’, aired on BBC2, will reflect on how he sees the cloud helping producers in the future. Then BBC’s Bryan Phillips, project manager, will review the lessons of the past 10 years in wrestling with tape and digital workflows, and how the cloud today is enabling new efficiencies.

“Large media organizations are trusting the cloud, and Aframe, to move from shoot to edit to air in smarter ways,” said David Peto, Aframe CEO. “We’re eager to share their ground-breaking work at IBC.”

Aframe will provide continuous demos of its cloud video production and asset management platform at IBC 2013 in Aframe’s booth, Hall 9, stand B13.

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.



Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing, simon@aframe.com +44 020 3362 9820 / +44 0773 459 2428

US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm@mkmarinac.com, +1 978-685-3136