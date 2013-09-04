OTTilus Introduces New Release of OTT Video Platform at IBC2013

Enterprise-Class Solution Includes New Content Factory Features and Comprehensive Support for Secure Premium Content Delivery

LONDON -- Sept. 4, 2013 -- OTTilus, a Pilat Media company, has launched a new release of its over-the-top (OTT), enterprise-class video platform that will be featured at IBC2013. The latest release incorporates several key enhancements for handling premium content, including secure delivery and efficient and automated media ingest and preparation.

OTTilus offers a unique approach for enabling media businesses to introduce OTT services seamlessly. As a modular, enterprise-class OTT solution for live, on-demand, and highly automated catch-up services, the OTTilus video platform seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations and is compatible with all security, streaming, device, and monetization options. The OTTilus video platform encompasses all major solution components from content acquisition to player applications, which are deployable separately or as an end-to-end implementation. The solution can be deployed quickly as a cloud service or to drive a local OTT headend.

OTTilus has added comprehensive support for digital rights management (DRM), allowing media companies to publish and deliver premium studio-approved content securely across a wide range of devices. Safeguarding against vulnerabilities inherent in various open operating systems, the OTTilus platform now features a hardened media player with embedded DRM technology supporting output control, link protection, a secure content path, and protection against code obfuscation.

OTTilus has also enhanced its content factory ingest and media preparation facilities, enabling greater operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. New features include automated workflows for a broad range of asset types such as video, multilingual audio, subtitling, and pictures, as well as enhanced monitoring and a flexible, high-availability design.

"At IBC2013, we're looking forward to demonstrating how our enhanced OTTilus Video Platform handles secure and efficient delivery of premium content across a broad range of devices," said Bob Lamb, managing director, OTTilus. "With these enhancements, the OTTilus Video Platform is all the more compelling to media companies looking to integrate enterprise-class OTT services efficiently within their operations while supporting the ubiquitous delivery of premium content to all devices."

Live demonstrations of the OTTilus Video Platform will be shown at IBC2013 on Pilat Media's stand 2.B30.

About OTTilus

OTTilus is a Pilat Media Company that provides, modular, over-the-top (OTT) video solutions for broadcasters, platform operators, and new media ventures. The OTTilus Video Platform seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations, enabling businesses to manage the delivery of online video services efficiently while maximizing revenue generation. OTTilus has a unique understanding of media business operations, leveraging Pilat Media's 15 years of expertise in deploying award-winning broadcast management solutions. The OTTilus platform is a true business-class OTT solution designed to expand broadcasters' and TV operators' multi-platform product offerings while leveraging existing workflows and systems. As an on-premise installation or a cloud-based solution, OTTilus is quick and easy to deploy, transforming the economics of service delivery and making linear and on-demand content readily available on any screen. More information is available at www.ottilus.com. More information on Pilat Media is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

