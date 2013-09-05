Haivision To Showcase HEVC/H.265 Encoding and New Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Technology at IBC 2013

MONTREAL, QUEBEC — September 5, 2013 — At IBC 2013, Haivision’s technology research group – HaiGear Labs – will showcase end-to-end live streaming of HEVC/H.265 in combination with the company’s newly developed Secure Reliable Transport (SRT™) technology.

HEVC (high-efficiency video coding) H.265 codec will deliver significantly higher quality and efficiency to video streaming at any bitrate compared to H.264/MPEG-4. Haivision’s research and development team has been very active with the standard and will demonstrate live baseband HD HEVC/H.265 encoding and live IP-to-IP HD HEVC/H.264 transcoding. For video backhaul challenges, combining HEVC encoding and transcoding is essential to maximize video quality and to assure stream ubiquity.

As part of Haivision’s demonstrations of future technologies, HaiGear Labs will also introduce SRT, an end-to-end transport technology that addresses the challenges associated with reliable transport of content across the Internet. SRT is designed to optimize video streaming performance over networks by providing security, resiliency and dynamic endpoint adjustments based on real-time network conditions. Currently in beta trials, SRT is part of a video stream workflow providing encryption, recovery from severe packet loss, detection of real-time network performance and dynamic endpoint adjustments for optimal stream performance and quality.

As HEVC is expected to provide higher image quality over constricted networks, SRT can enhance this application by optimizing stream performance over all network types. HaiGear Labs will show how HEVC and SRT can be used together to provide optimal video quality and performance over unpredictable networks.

“HEVC squeezes the most from the network – greater bandwidth efficiencies and video quality – while SRT tames the transport of that content,” said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer, Haivision. “Combined, these new technologies present a quantum improvement for video transport. Furthermore, SRT will provide a critical framework for all Internet transmissions in Haivision’s end-to-end ecosystem of video solutions.”

In the initial implementation, Havision’s encoders will feature SRT technology to allow for transport of high quality, low latency video across Internet connections. The first Haivision solutions to include SRT will be the Makito X series of H.264 video encoders and decoders, and KulaByte, Haivision’s Internet encoder/transcoder for streaming live events and OTT broadcast channels.

Haivision will preview HEVC over SRT technology at IBC 2013 (Stand #14.482) and at HaiSchool Live, Haivision’s IBC interactive session theater at the nearby Holiday Inn in the Madison Room (De Boelelaan 2 Amsterdam, 1083 HJ Netherlands).

