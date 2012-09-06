Tiffen Releases Groundbreaking IRND + Glimmer Glass Motion Picture/TV Filters

The Tiffen Company leads Motion Picture/TV filter development; first to market with breakthrough IRND filter integration



Hauppauge, NY — September 6, 2012 —The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, has released the IRND + GIimmer Glass single-filter diffusion and IR protection solution. The landmark integrated filter product line offers a combination of the innovative Tiffen IRND technology with the classic beauty-enhancing Tiffen Glimmer Glass filter, giving shooters a single-filter diffusion and IR protection solution.“Tiffen’s proprietary ColorCore™ technology gives us the foundation to develop the most advanced filters on the market, meeting the needs of filmmakers today and tomorrow. But more than anticipating the future needs of motion picture artists, Tiffen helps define it. Our filter technology opens creative doors, allowing filmmakers to truly make the world’s greatest images, whether they are simply filtering light in HD cameras or using them to create an atmosphere in the hyper-realism of 8K,” says Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company.



Attendees to the IBC2012 event can see the new Tiffen IRND + Glimmer Glass Filter on the Tiffen stand (Hall 11 stand G30).



IRND + GIimmer Glass Filter Feature Highlights



• Three filters in one, reducing multiple surfaces and potential reflection from stacked filters

• For digital cameras with CMOS & CCD sensors with heightened response to the Red channel

• Absorbs pollution of the Far Red (visible), Near Infrared and Far Red wavelengths

• IR absorbing component is proportionate to the ND value

• Softens fine details while adding mild glow to highlights

• Minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes without looking “soft-focus”

• Provides mild-contrast reduction with modest highlight flare

• Glass has a distinct silver “sparkle”

• No color vignetting on wide-angle lenses

• Ideal for lightweight or clip-on matte boxes

• Available in ND 0.6, 0.9, and 1.2 each combined with GG 1?2 or GG1

• Made from water white glass



Tiffen IRND + Glimmer Glass Availability and Pricing

The new Tiffen IRND + Glimmer Glass filter set is available on September 15, 2012 through Tiffen’s global reseller network. The Tiffen IRND + Glimmer Glass is available in 4 x 4, 4 x 5.65 and 6.6 x 6.6 sizes.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



