TSL PRODUCTS APPOINTS NEW DEVELOPMENT MANAGER TO DRIVE NEW TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-controlsystems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, announced the appointment of Stephanie McBader as its new Development Manager.

McBader is a seasoned electronic design engineer bringing more than 16 years experience to the TSL Products team. She has worked across multiple countries, cultures and industries, with a proven track record, demonstrating technical ability, adaptability, leadership and effective customer interaction. The Development Manager role at TSL Products will draw heavily on McBader’s engineering and managerial skills.

“The company is enjoying wide acceptance of our products around the globe,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products. “We are constantly evolving existing products to meet new and changing technical challenges, such as new loudness compliance regulations, while developing what we believe will be industry-leading technologies for the future. We are confident that Stephanie will successfully take on this challenge to continue to grow TSL Products’ success into the future.”

McBader earned a Ph.D. in Electronic Engineering from the University of Kent at Canterbury, U.K. and a CPD course in MBA Essentials from Learning Tree, U.K. Her most recent professional position was as a Principal Engineer for Ericsson Television Ltd., U.K., where she took a leading role in architecting and implementing FPGA-based TV broadcast compression products. This involved leading multi-disciplinary and international teams of engineers to see projects through from requirements capture to system integration and testing.

“I am very happy to be chosen for this exciting position in a company that is truly making a difference in the broadcast market,” says McBader. “Working with the TSL Products team is a pleasure. The new technology directions set by the company will have a positive impact on the industry and I am fortunate to be in a position to help this initiative along.”

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com