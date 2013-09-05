DVEO Upgraded to Intel® Technology Provider Platinum Partner -- Designation Comes as DVEO Prepares to Introduce Numerous IP Video Solutions at IBC 2013

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of CMI, announced today that they have been upgraded to an Intel® Technology Provider Platinum Partner. Intel Technology Provider Platinum Partners are among the top performers in Intel’s reseller channel worldwide.



"We are very proud to achieve Platinum Partner status," stated Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "Being a Platinum Partner shows our commitment for working with the latest technology. It also shows that customers like the DVEO/Intel relationship and products. We are both working for sustained quality and also the latest advancements in technology. We take pride in building upon the Intel platform with processors, SSD’s and more."



At the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-17, at Stand 2.A34, DVEO will demonstrate numerous products that utilize Intel® Xeon® processors. Featured products include the Live+Anytime Server™ for live media distribution and VOD, the MultiStreamer™ product family of live encoders/streamers, the D-Streamer IP/DIG™ IP to HD-SDI decoder, the Infinity Streamer™ continuous HLS streaming appliance, the DelayServer IP™ time delay system, the Ad Serter™ graphics, EAS, and video clips inserter, and the SegmentKeeper™ media server for IPTV content providers that allows many online viewers to rewind a live stream back in time then forward to live.



Platinum Partner status is reserved for Intel's most valued program members -- those who demonstrate superior business and technical skills, as well as leadership in the development of innovative customer solutions based on Intel technologies. Platinum Partners receive top benefits, including rebates, advanced support, marketing resources, exclusive invitations, expertise recognition, and the use of Platinum Partner membership assets.





"Platinum Partner is the highest level of Intel’s Technology Provider Program. It ensures DVEO’s customers that they are working with highly qualified engineers," said Richard Phamdo, Business Development Manager for Intel. "DVEO has almost 60 video streaming products based on Intel® Xeon® 4, 6, and 8 Core processors, with many more to come. We congratulate DVEO on their new status as an Intel Technology Provider Platinum Partner."

DVEO, Ad Serter, DelayServer IP, D-Streamer, Infinity Streamer, Live+Anytime Server, MultiStreamer and SegmentKeeper are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.



DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815