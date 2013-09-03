RTW Rolls Out New Trade-In Program to Support U.S. Calm Act Regulations

LANCASTER, PA, SEPTEMBER 3, 2013─ RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that RTW International Corp., its Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based facility, is offering a new trade-in/trade-up rebate program to U.S. customers. The rebate is valid on any RTW TouchMonitor audio meters and SurroundControl products purchased between Sept. 1, 2013 and Nov. 30, 2013.

“RTW and RTW International Corp. are very aware of the importance of U.S. broadcast and content creators complying with loudness regulations as outlined in the CALM Act,” says Christopher Spahr, Director of U.S. Sales and Operations, RTW International Corp. “Our trade-in program is a cost-effective way for our customers to upgrade the valuable tools they have come to rely on in order to comply with the CALM ACT. We hope that all of our customers are compelled to take advantage of this limited-time promotion.”

This special program is available to all broadcast and content creators currently operating without the proper loudness measurement tools to ensure compliance with the CALM Act, as stated by the December 1, 2012 ruling. In order to receive a rebate, customers must trade in an equal number of working audio metering products, including non-RTW brands.

The following RTW products are available for RTW’s rebate offer:

TouchMonitor Series

TM3

TM3-6CH

TM3-3G

TMR7

TM7

TM9

SurroundControl Series

11900

11900SD

31900

31900SD

31960

31960SD

For more information about RTW International Corp’s trade-in/trade-up rebate program, please call 877-938-7221 or visit www.rtw.com.

For more information about the CALM Act, please visit: http://www.fcc.gov/document/commercial-advertisement-loudness-mitigation-calm-act-implementation

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.